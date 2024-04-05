Transnistria reported a UAV strike on a Ministry of Defense facility

In Transnistria, on April 5, they reported an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) strike on a Ministry of Defense facility.

“Today at 14:35 a kamikaze drone attacked a military unit of the PMR Ministry of Defense in the Rybnitsa region, six kilometers from the Transnistrian-Ukrainian border,” the message states.

It is noted that the target of the attack was a radar station. As a result, she received minor injuries. An investigative team is working on the spot and a criminal case has been opened.

Earlier, a drone attacked a military unit in Tiraspol

On March 17, Transnistria also reported a drone attack on a military unit. Then, due to a kamikaze drone, an explosion occurred in Tiraspol and a fire broke out.

There were no casualties as a result of the drone attack. After the explosion, a helicopter located at the airfield burned down.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov in March called the situation in Transnistria far from being predictable and calm.

“The problem of Transnistria is very relevant now. Because, indeed, the situation there is far from being predictable and calm,” he said.

The Moldavian Foreign Ministry blamed Russia for the crash of a drone on the border with Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova blamed Russia for the fall of a drone on the border with Ukraine on April 4.

On that day, in the south of Moldova, in the area bordering the Odessa region, fragments of a UAV were discovered. Police believe that the fragments 500 meters from the border with Ukraine are debris from the Russian Geran-2 drone.

Moldova assessed the possibility of escalation of the situation in Transnistria

Moldavian Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, during a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba in Kyiv, commented on the situation in Transnistria. In his opinion, there are no prerequisites for escalation in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) and Moldova.

Media representatives are talking about a possible escalation, but this concern is not confirmed today. Our intelligence services, as well as our partners in Ukraine, inform us that there are no prerequisites for any escalation Mihai PopsoiHead of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova

In addition, the head of the diplomatic department called the situation in Transnistria and Moldova stable. At the same time, he accused Russia of supporting the Moldovan opposition.

On February 28, Transnistria asked Russia to support Tiraspol in resolving relations with Moldova. “We have asked to intensify political and diplomatic measures,” said Vitaly Ignatiev, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized PMR.