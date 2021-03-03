The president of the Council of the Magistracy, Diego Molea, will be in charge of carrying out the investigation against the judge of Cassation, Gustavo Hornos, who had been denounced for having maintained meetings with former president Mauricio Macri during his management.

Molea took office 15 days ago as president of the organization and is a member of the Accusation and Discipline Commission, which is the one that carries out investigations against judges for poor performance. He is aligned with Kirchnerism and has ties to La Cámpora.

Molea kept the complaint he had filed against Hornos the deputy of the Frente de Todos Negro Martín Soria, after a draw that took place this Wednesday morning. Now, Molea must initiate the file with evidence measures to determine if there was any wrongdoing that merits a sanction, in any case, a jury.

The complaint against Hornos has all the political condiments. There, the deputy Soria, a reference of hard Kirchnerism, describes six meetings that the president of the Federal Chamber of Criminal Cassation had with Mauricio Macri when he was in charge of the Government. The meetings were public and were recorded in the Casa Rosada Hearings registry. Soria accuses Hornos of “poor performance, gross negligence and manifest arbitrariness” and asks the Council for “removal from office.”

According to the complaint, the first visit was on December 22, 2015, a few days after the former president took office, and the last was on August 13, 2018.

For Soria, although he admits that he does not know what was talked about in the meetings, the meetings between Macri and the judge would be part of the lawfare against Kirchner leaders that would have been promoted from Cambiemos in alleged combination with Justice and the media.

The complaint against Hornos occurs in the middle of the war that the Government is promoting against Justice. On Monday, at the opening of the ordinary sessions of Congress, President Alberto Fernández pointed directly against the judiciary, which he accused of being “living on the margins of the republican system.”

In addition, fully in tune with the thinking of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, he said: “We are witnessing instant media convictions, we suffer the discretion of judges in inexplicable delays and there is manipulation of jurisdictional decisions according to political interests.”

And then to close, although without naming him, the President spoke of the complaint against Hornos: “Some member of this Congress detected the visit of Cassation judges to then-President Macri, days before issuing sentences against his political opponents and only an isolated voice of that court he rose demanding explanations “, was the text of Fernández, in reference to Hornos.

The revelation of Hornos’ meetings with Macri earned the magistrate that this past Monday another member of Cassation, the judge and member of Legitimate Justice Alejandro Slokar, asked him to resign. It was at a meeting held by the members of the Criminal Cassation Chamber for Zoom, and the tension was such that Slokar even yelled at him to leave office.