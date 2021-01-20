The leader of A Just Russia, Sergei Mironov, announced the merger of his party with two others – For Truth and Patriots of Russia. RIA News…

“In the near future, three political parties will unite. All of them have the right to participate in the elections to the State Duma without collecting signatures – this is the Fair Russia party, the Patriots of Russia party and Zakhar Prilepin’s For Truth party, ”Mironov told media representatives.

As reported TASS with reference to the leader of the Just Russia, the united party will most likely be called “Fair Russia – for the truth.” It will have one chairman and two deputies.

“The unification is taking place on the basis of the A Just Russia party, this is quite obvious. There will be one chairman, – Mironov confirmed. – I hope my colleagues will support my candidacy. There will be two co-chairs in the form of two alternates. As for the name of the party, there will be a long and short name. With a high degree of probability it will sound like this: “Fair Russia – for the truth.”

