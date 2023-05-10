E. Jean Carroll, arrives at court this Tuesday. JUSTIN LANE (EFE)

The nine members, six men and three women, who make up the jury in the case for alleged rape against Donald Trump have reached a verdict on Tuesday in record time, less than three hours, in a process also marked by speed, in which the defendant has not appeared and his defense has given up calling witnesses, convinced of the inconsistency of the evidence. The jury has determined that there was no rape, but sexual assault, in the civil, not criminal, trial, in which, in addition to the ruling, it has also agreed on the amount of compensation requested by the complainant, the former columnist for elle E. Jean Carroll, five million dollars, well above the estimate. Of all the sexual misconduct allegations that have dogged Trump in recent decades, this is the only one that has reached trial, as the 2024 re-election hopeful faces a battery of lawsuits, prosecutors and politicians. , in front of all of them, the imputation in April of 34 crimes for payments in black to a porn actress.

According to Carroll’s complaint, filed in the heat of the MeToo movement, Trump raped her in a fitting room of a luxury department store in Manhattan, on a Thursday in the spring of 1996, something the magnate has always denied. Then, in 2019, when Carroll dared to publicly recount what happened in a memoir of hers, she defamed her with two bloody messages on social media, which the whistleblower claims ruined her reputation. Trump declined to appear – he had until last Sunday afternoon – a fact that was one of the main assets of the prosecution to try to prove his responsibility, not guilt as it was a civil case.

Although his identity has been kept secret, six men, mostly belonging to ethnic minorities, and three women aged around 60 – according to some observers, more likely to believe Carroll’s version – have determined that there was abuse. but not rape, after a process that lasted barely two weeks and that took place in the federal court in Manhattan (New York). As this is a civil trial, not a criminal one, Trump has not been convicted of any crimes and does not face prison terms.

The defamation lawsuit refers specifically to a post in October 2022 on Truth Social, the Republican’s social network, in which he described the accusations as a “complete scam” and a “lie.” The legal team has also spread information that the person behind Carroll’s accusation is a major Democratic donor, which would corroborate, in their opinion, the claim of a “political witch hunt” that the defendant claims to be the object of in each of the proceedings against him.

Trump, the favorite in the 2024 Republican presidential race, has denied raping Carroll and accused her of making up the story to boost sales of a 2019 memoir in which the journalist went public with the story, inspired by the force of MeToo movement, of allegations of sexual abuse by powerful men in the film industry. Last Tuesday, Trump posted a message on the same platform in which he stated that “despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties,” he was not “allowed to speak or defend himself” against what he described as false accusation. “Therefore, I will not speak until after the trial, but I will appeal the unconstitutional silencing of myself, as a candidate, whatever the result.”

The prosecution, led by feisty attorney Roberta Kaplan – no relation to the judge on the case – called 10 witnesses; the defense, to none, betting on the inconsistency of the evidence and the time elapsed since the event, in addition to revictimize to the victim, as numerous activists have denounced these days, with a supposedly weighty argument, despite the opinions of clinical psychologists: the fact that she did not scream while she was allegedly assaulted. Leslie Lebowitz, a psychologist who advised the prosecution, testified to the exact opposite: that the shock of the victim during the assault causes a stunned silence. In a theoretically time-barred case, Carroll was able to take advantage of a recent New York law that gives adult victims of sex crimes a one-year window to sue, even if a lot of time has passed.

The day this Monday, in which the parties presented their final arguments, was a compilation not only of the details of the case, but, in general, of Trump’s behavior with women. The prosecution presented excerpts from a 2005 video, titled Access Hollywood from 2005 in which Trump claims that women let him “grab them by the pussy” because he was “a star”. “And that has always been the case,” he confirmed in his statement during the preliminary investigation, at the end of last year. Among the dozen witnesses for the prosecution, two other women recounted separate episodes of sexual abuse by the tycoon, one in the 1970s and another, more recent, in 2005. “Three different women, decades apart, but a single pattern of behavior,” Kaplan said, rebutting Trump’s defense, which asked the jury to find the claims of other witnesses “ludicrous.”

“He admitted on video to having done exactly the kind of things that have brought us to this court,” Kaplan said Monday. He also exposed the tycoon, who in his statement during the indictment late last year said that Carroll was not “his type of him.” In the same statement, recorded on video and released last Friday, he was shown a photo from the time, in which he and Carroll, a blonde beauty, appear, and when asked about the identity of the woman, Trump replied that It was about Marla, his wife at the time.

Two of Carroll’s friends also testified that she told them what happened shortly after it happened, and that her version was entirely plausible.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.