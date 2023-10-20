A popular jury of the Barcelona Court has found the two twins from Sabadell (Barcelona), Dolores and Pilar Vázquez, and the latter’s partner, Isaac Gil, guilty of having murdered the former’s boyfriend, Pedro Fernández, by hitting the at least 12 blows to the head with a metal bar. The Prosecutor’s Office requests 24 years in prison for murder for Isaac and Pilar, and half a year more for Dolores, by adding an aggravating factor due to kinship.

The popular court has considered that the three are responsible for ending Fernández’s life on the night of July 9 to 10, 2021, in a surprising and violent way, and for later trying to clean up the blood and biological remains of the victim.

That morning, Pedro Fernández, 55, was with Dolores, who had invited him to spend the night at her apartment in Sabadell (Barcelona). About two, her twin sister, Pilar, and her partner, Isaac Gil, “broke into the house,” carrying a metal crowbar with which he dealt her 12 blows to the head. “He suffered much more than necessary to die,” said the prosecutor, who requested 24 years in prison for each of the three accused for a crime of murder with treachery and cruelty. After falling into a long-prepared trap, Fernández could not defend himself and “desperately tried to flee” while he was repeatedly beaten on the floor, on the landing and even on the floor below.

