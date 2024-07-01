In Tomsk, a junior lieutenant got away with a fine for taking bribes

The Tomsk Garrison Military Court fined junior lieutenant Stanislav Kokurin 60 thousand rubles for allowing his subordinate to leave the military unit for several days for a bribe. Lenta.ru was informed about this in the 2nd Eastern District Military Court.

According to the department, on September 21 and October 11, Kokurin, the acting battalion commander, received five and six thousand rubles from his subordinate, respectively. For this amount, he let him go outside the garrison for several days.

Earlier, the Irkutsk Garrison Military Court sentenced military officer Alexei Chernykh, who temporarily evaded service, to five years in prison.