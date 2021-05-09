Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Has risen The volume of trade exchange between the UAE and the United States of America During the first quarter of 2021, it reached 20.6 billion dirhams, compared to 20.1 billion dirhams for the same period in 2020, registering a growth of 2.5%, according to data from the Statistics Center of the US Department of Commerce, which showed that the UAE acquired more than half of US exports to the GCC countries. And 44.5% of the total trade exchange between it and the United States and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

According to the center’s data, of which Al-Ittihad obtained a copy, the UAE’s exports to the United States during the first quarter of this year recorded a big jump, rising by more than 71.2% over the exports for the same period of 2020, to reach 5.24 billion dirhams, compared with about 3.06 billion. Dirhams for the first three months of last year, and about 3.5 billion dirhams for the first quarter of 2019.

The surplus in the trade balance

The center’s data showed that the trade balance surplus between the two countries shrank during the first quarter of this year to reach 10.10 billion dirhams in favor of the United States, compared to a surplus of 14.0 billion dirhams in the same period last year.

According to the data, the United Arab Emirates topped all the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council as the largest market for US exports in the region during the first quarter of this year, with a share of 50.7% of the total US exports to the region amounting to $ 8.25 billion, after US exports to the country amounted to about 4.18 $ 1 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia, with US exports amounting to $ 2.48 billion.

The United Arab Emirates exports and re-exports many goods to the United States of America, especially electronic and consumer goods, precious stones and other non-oil commodities, while the United Arab Emirates is, on the other hand, the largest market for American exports in the Middle East region, especially in the field of machinery and equipment. Transport, aviation, industries, food and metal products.

March Up

According to the monthly data, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries recorded a remarkable increase during the month of March, reaching 7.37 billion dirhams, compared with 6.4 billion dirhams for the same month of 2020, after the value of the state’s imports from the United States increased during this month to reach 6.16 billion dirhams. Dirhams compared to 5.3 billion dirhams for the same month of the year 2020, as well as the increase in the UAE’s exports to America, to reach 1.2 billion dirhams, compared to 1.1 billion dirhams for the same month last year.

The volume of trade exchange between the two countries increased during the month of February to reach 7.3 billion dirhams compared to 6.97 billion dirhams for the same month of 2020, while the volume of trade exchange last January reached 6.45 billion dirhams, compared with 6.2 billion dirhams for the same month of last year. .