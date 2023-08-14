[Esta pieza es una versión de uno de los envíos de la newsletter semanal de Televisión de EL PAÍS, que sale todos los jueves. Si quiere suscribirse, puede hacerlo a través de este enlace].

Ronald Gladden has been selected to be a member of a popular jury. But in this trial, very strange things do not stop happening. “It’s like we’re in a reality show”, he says at one point. Her fellow jurors do not respond to her comment and put on a face of circumstances. Because Ronald has succeeded. Without him knowing it, he is the protagonist of The judge (Jury Duty, in its original title), one of the most innovative formats of recent American television. Broadcast in the spring on the free platform with Amazon ads, Freevee, the program that Prime Video has just released in Spain combines mockumentary with reality in a story with a lot of scripted plot, but also a lot of improvisation, as the production itself reveals in the last episode of the eight that compose it.

Like 4,000 other people, Ronald answered an ad to participate as a popular jury in a real trial that was going to record the cameras of a documentary to show how a judicial process works. However, he was actually introducing himself to the casting for a television experiment that could be defined as a docucomedy. Everyone from the rest of the jury to the defendant, the plaintiff, the lawyers, the judge, the bailiff…everyone around them is an actor. He, an ordinary man, will face crazy situations related to a trial that, to make matters worse, forces the jurors to be almost cut off from the rest of the world for three weeks in a kind of Big Brother judicial. movie style the truman showthe actors, with characters created for the occasion and a script that marks the situations they must provoke, will have to improvise on the fly to adapt to Ronald’s decisions and words.

The show went viral on the internet and thanks to word of mouth and the originality of the format, it attracted the attention of many eyes until it became one of the surprises of the past Emmy nominations: it received four nominations, including best television comedy of the year. In the cast, many experienced but little-known performers. For the lawyers and the judge, they looked for actors who had practiced law in the past. The best known face of this peculiar jury is that of James Marsden (Westworld, sonic the movie), who plays a fictional version of himself, a Hollywood star above good and evil, although almost no one recognizes him the first time. When they meet, Ronald, with the naturalness of someone who doesn’t know he’s on television, surprises the actor by confessing that he’s heard that one of his latest movies isn’t good at all.

If the absurd situations of the program and its peculiar characters are sometimes reminiscent of The office it is because the creators of The judge, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, were writers for the series that starred Steve Carell. For example, one of the jurors is a lover of strange inventions who appears in court one day with a kind of chair built into his pants that he built himself with two crutches. Another woman falls asleep in the middle of the trial repeatedly. Marsden prepares a role for a movie that he practices with his classmates. The defense attorney suddenly throws questions at his defendant that clearly go against his interests.

But nothing in The judge It would work just as well as it does if the protagonist, the hero, as he was referred to in the show’s script, wasn’t Ronald Gladden, who proves to be one of the most empathetic and kind people in the world, helping his peers in unlikely situations. , assuming the blame for the faults of others or leading, firmly and with understanding, a maddening trial as president of the court.

The judge It is not the only program that in recent years has pushed the limits of fiction to bring them closer to reality, or vice versa. In The essays (The Rehearsal, on HBO Max) comedian and producer Nathan Fielder put forward the thesis that any decision or vital experience could be practiced beforehand to reach that moment in life with all the variables tested and controlled beforehand. The series begins as a quirky experiment in which Fielder helps a man practice how he wants to communicate to his fellow Trivia players that he doesn’t have the education he claimed to have when they first met. But, in the following chapters, the proposal, which combines comedy, social experiment and psychological analysis, escalates to unexpected heights when Fielder is involved in the trial of raising a child from a baby to adolescence. The program manages to leave an icy smile on the viewer’s face with confusion as a fundamental tool: is what is being seen real? Are you sure those people aren’t actually actors? How can we trust that Fielder isn’t fooling us?

That level of strangeness is also reached on many occasions in How to with John Wilson, documentary series of which HBO Max broadcasts its third and final season. With Fielder himself as executive producer, the series by filmmaker John Wilson travels the streets of New York to build stories that show the oddities, anguish and uncertainty of the contemporary world and that uses reality, with the tools of fiction. , build unexpected stories. Everyday life becomes poetry with everyday images assembled following a script loaded with irony and surrealism in which Wilson reflects aloud. Each episode has an issue, often almost banal, as the common thread. While in past seasons there were episodes dedicated to the scaffolding in the city or the habit of covering the furniture in the house, the third installment has started with two chapters focused on how to find a public bathroom in New York and how to clean your ears.

His wandering leads Wilson to encounter situations and people that would hardly fit into a fictional script because they seem too implausible. In the first episode of the third season, she makes an appointment with a man who works with septic tanks in West Texas. In the middle of the conversation, the man tells him that he is preparing a house to move in with his family built in a missile silo. The chapter takes an unexpected turn: How does someone prepare to live underground? What does your family think of it? In the second chapter, in the middle of an interview with a woman about the noise in New York, she tells him that she has met several serial killers and that one of them was her boyfriend. How to with John Wilson It shows with moments like this that there are great stories around us, but only a few know how to ask the right questions or put the camera in the right place to find them.

Reality, fiction and comedy also go hand in hand in proposals such as Documentary Now!program of sketches that parodies great proposals of the documentary genre. Another celebrated production is The Earth according to Philomena Cunk, where the fictional character, played by comedian Diane Morgan, tells the story of civilization from a humorous perspective, accompanied by interviews with real experts who answer crazy questions. These programs are proof that television has acquired a taste for going back and forth between fiction and reality.

