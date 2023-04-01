With 93 years of age and almost 50 films behind him as an actor and director, Clint Eastwood could put an end to his legendary career. He is preparing what could be his last film, number 40. Although Eastwood has not made any statements about it, the difficulties of the industry and his advanced age allow us to assume that he would put the finishing touch, we will see if it is golden, to his career in the Dream Factory. The director and filmmaker maintains his association with Warner Bros and according to DiscussingFilm, he will once again work with the almighty studio.

The provisional title of the film would be ‘Juror #2’ (‘Jury number 2’), a judicial ‘thriller’ with a disturbing plot: the member of a jury in a murder trial discovers that he could be guilty, and debates between surrendering to justice or manipulating the rest of the jury to get out of punishment. Eastwood would be determined to write and direct the film, but not to put himself in front of the cameras. He would prefer a young actor from the cream of Hollywood whose name has not yet been revealed as the lead.

The actor and director has won the Oscar four times, for best director and best picture for ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’. Living myth of Hollywood, he chained a long career as a star in the western and relentless policeman in the ‘Dirty Harry’ series with his happy leap into directing in the 70s. Since then he has not stopped directing, so that ‘ Juror #2’ would add to an enviable filmography with titles such as ‘The Bridges of Madison’, ‘The Exchange’, ‘Letters from Iwo Jima’, ‘Mystic River’ or ‘A Perfect World’.

Since the premiere of ‘Gran Torino’ (2008), Eastwood has worked exclusively for Warner, lighting titles such as ‘Invictus’, ‘Sully’, ‘The Sniper’ or ‘Richard Jewell’. But his solid bond with the studio cracked as a result of ‘Cry Macho’, his last film, which did not achieve the expected success. It got lukewarm reviews and grossed a pittance, which irritated David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company had only greenlit ‘Cry Macho’ out of deference to Eastwood’s talent. “We don’t owe anyone any favors,” Zaslav said in what seemed like an abrupt end to the filmmaker’s long relationship with the studio. “It seems fortunately that Zaslav has changed his mind,” DiscussingFilm congratulates itself.