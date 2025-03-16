A Judicial Phardo Pursues Mazón: the causal link of 228 reckless homicides of the Dana

It is devastating to read in the car of the instructor judge, one by one, the names and surnames of the 228 fatalities of the Dana in Valencia on October 29. The identities of the deceased practically occupy a folio and a half. And it is appreciated that Judge Nuria Ruiz Tobarra reminds us, once again, the magnitude of the tragedy. Alberto Núñez Feijóo referred to the figure of 227 deaths on Friday, forgetting that the judge has added a woman with leukemia to the list that was left without treatment and died on November 12. The pain that has caused the negligent management of the Government of Carlos Mazón is immeasurable. The magistrate argues that it is 228 alleged reckless homicides. Avoidable deaths, of which the instruction must provide solid indications that underpin fissures – extremely complex – the causal link with the management of those who captained, by law, the response to the emergency.

After four and a half months of the catastrophe, the judicial investigation points, at the outset, to the serious imprudence that the then Department Salome Pradas would have committed, which has been charged together with its regional secretary of emergencies, Emilio Argüeso. Pradas disregarded the revealing 112 alleging that they did not enter their “institutional functions”, although as Adolf Beltran pointed very well, from the moment (unfortunately late) in which he convened the meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi), he exercised the Single Command of the response to an event from which the AEMET had warned three days in advance and that it was being issued in advance. Throughout the day for à punt, the Valencian regional television. Argüeso, meanwhile, says he acted with a “commendable diligence.” Less bad; One does not want to imagine what would have happened without such commendable performance.

The car marks a clear path that, for obvious reasons, has not liked the PP already its Vox partners, personally personally as popular. However, everything goes back to December 5, to a resolution issued when the magistrate had open one of the many proceedings about the Dana in Valencian courts and still did not centralize them all. The legal representation of the son of one of the deceased had requested that the Júcar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ) and the Ministry of Ecological Transition is requested.

The judge, already in that order of December 5, made it clear: the instruction of the case “must meet the determination of the responsibility of those who had access to the information of the situation of the Poyo ravine”, whose overflow caused the victims in the Judicial Party of Catarroja, to which the instruction of the magistrate was initially limited, which also focused the question on the wrong notice to the population through the ES-alert system.

At that time, the judge taught her letters for the first time: “The responsible and authorized persons will be determined, in order to give notice to the population of overflow that affected the Judicial Party of Catarroja and what were the circumstances that led to the fact that it was alerted with the aforementioned message at 20.12 and not previously.”

The instructor apostilled: “This means establishing an eventual sequence of facts, information and communications of the intervenings in the emergency resolution, as well as the decisions that were taken to alert the population.” To verify if the deaths were “avoidable” and, therefore, if a “relevant criminal negligence” would have committed, the magistrate began to investigate what the hell happened in that disastrous Cecopi.

And its preliminary conclusions directly and exclusively point to the Mazón executive. When asked about the inexplicable and unexplained eternal pauses ordered by Salome Pradas in the Cecopi, the general director of Emergency, Alberto Martín Moratilla, replied with a report of just two folios and with a mere “euphemism”, according to the magistrate.

By the way, Martín Moratilla is the only high position of Pradas in emergencies that has survived in the Government “of the best” in Mazón. The Consell also tried to fight the judge – a strategy usually misguided in any criminal process – emphasizing the decision to send the alert to the Government delegate, Pilar Bernabé.

Carlos Mazón has not cast one. Neither the fan plugged into the CHJ nor anything similar. All his alibi has been broken in a 16 -page car. The Chief of the Consell only has to cling to the position (and the aforementation), completely enchanted in the Palau de la Generalitat.

After the resolution of the magistrate, Mazón said he did not consider appearing in the cause. Nor, he said as if nothing, the Generalitat Valenciana. Actually, what this answer raises are important doubts about his status as a jurist. The magistrate has not invited him to appeal in the case but to voluntarily declare as investigated (accompanied by a lawyer). The personation of the Generalitat’s law is already almost a strange joke of the president.

Carlos Mazón – although he acts as the Titanic orchestra, who was still playing while the ship sank – is not investigated with meadows and with the diligent argüeso because it is clustered. Nothing else. The journalist Héctor Esteban has summarized it very well in The provinces: “The Tik Tok has become a ICT TAC and the best shelter are the walls of the Palau de la Generalitat stone.”

In this phase of the instruction, still very incipient, the battle is no longer because of the story, which jumped through the air with the judge’s car, but directly by the causal link, the key to the entire procedure. And in that field the respective defense strategies of the (for now) two investigated will be moved. Additionally, the legal representation of Emilio Argüeso, who exercises a clean hands lawyer, already questions the competence of the magistrate to assume all the dana’s proceedings.

If there is a point with which they can try to dilute the causal link, it is the role of technicians in the Cecopi debate on October 29 about sending the alert to mobile phones. That has not been clarified either and that the judge already slid that it would be one of her next steps. The emergency deputy director, Jorge Suárez, and the head of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, José Miguel Basset, are the main candidates.

The Chief of the Consell is now aware of the resources to the car, which must resolve the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Valencia. The extreme right, personally as popular accusation with different brands such as Vox or will hear, do not share the criteria of the instructor to reject the imputation of the president of the CHJ, Miguel Polo. We will see if the second section supports the resolution of the judge.

The time that Mazón is left in office will be at least agonized. The concatenation of lies has been of such caliber that even the right does not trust him. It is not for less. His continuity in office was already inosostable when, on November 5, this newspaper revealed that the president was in a long food, despite the fact that his government had activated the military emergency unit (UME) in Utiel. There are times in life that not being where you have to be definitive. The first successful tips for the population to take refuge in height were given by Mazón at 21.30 on the day of cars, when the scythe had already taken the victims with the ravine, half of whom were people over 70 years of age.

The level of indignation and choleric anger has reached in Valencia levels never seen with an regional president. And that we have had two ‘honorable molt’ presidents convicted of corruption. But nothing compared to this. Next to Mazón, his mentor Eduardo Zaplana would be just a liberal who made mistakes. Ximo Puig has already reached practically the height of Nelson Mandela. His government had an autonomic emergency secretary who acted with “commendable diligence.” In the 2019 DANA that hit the Vega Baja region, the Cecopi had been summoned 48 hours in advance (there are no more questions, honor).

Even the most conservative press questions the frivolous performance of the Chief of the Consell. But the truth is that the single command was held by his Minister Salome Pradas. What were said in the calls that Mazón has barely detailed that he maintained with the emergency head that afternoon? Only they know it. Unfortunately, thanks to the absurd meadow pauses in the Cecopi, there are fewer witnesses.

The Dana judge destroys Mazón’s version about the response to the catastrophe and signs the “negligence”



In these almost five months since the tragedy, sometimes I get the feeling that the accelerated intensity of day to day prevents us from thinking about the magnitude of the catastrophe and the disastrous performance of the Consell. Reading the statements of the relatives of the deceased who appear in the summary – the terrible and traumatic last moments with the alive of their loved ones, in some cases witnessed face to face – I remembered the former Conmesellera Nuria Montes and of her martial orders that they did not go to the morgue of Fira Valencia. Thinking retrospectively at that time allows us to rebuild what failed in the response to the emergency – which was all – and also get an idea of ​​the moral catastrophe of some regional rulers that will go down in history for their outstanding incompetence and, perhaps, for a conviction.