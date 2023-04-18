Royal Chancellery of Granada, headquarters of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA). EUROPE PRESS

On the night of August 22, 2020, an Audi A3 and a Peugeot 308 with illuminated signs cut off the car in which Jamal B., a 31-year-old Dutch citizen, was traveling in an urbanization on the outskirts of Marbella (Málaga, 150,725 inhabitants). Immediately afterwards, several men who pretended to be policemen and with face masks got out of both vehicles. Jamal was handcuffed at gunpoint, beaten and taken away, leaving his wife and his bodyguard behind. It is the last news that is had of the whereabouts of him. The fate of him after the kidnapping was never heard from again. Subsequent police work managed to identify six suspects, two of whom were eventually arrested. Now, a judicial error has overthrown a large part of the investigation of the case and has annulled the case against five of those investigated, who are left completely clear and who will now be almost impossible to prosecute.

The surprising situation has a key date: January 19, 2022. That was the day on which the judge who was in charge of the case at that time had to extend the instruction. She did not do it. As a consequence, all the investigative procedures agreed upon since then “are not valid”, according to the annulment order dated last week signed by the magistrate currently handling the case. It was after that date when the police investigation obtained the most important advances. Until then there was only one suspect, but since then two people have been arrested and the statement of three more was requested as investigated. They were all released with restriction measures —regularly signing in court, withdrawal of their passports and a ban on leaving the country— although now they will be completely free, since all the investigation that points to them has been cancelled.

The legal basis for the judicial decision is article 324 of the Criminal Procedure Law (Lecrim) which, in July 2020, established specific periods for carrying out the investigation when until then, if the case was declared secret, as was the case in this, the deadlines did not run. In exchange, it allows extensions to be made at the request of the prosecutor, the parties or the ex officio judge. The request for extension of the case was made on July 19, 2021 and for a period of six months. However, that January 19, 2022, no one did. The parties could not because the investigation was still declared secret and they had no information on how the procedure was going or if anything had been agreed upon. “No one noticed. It is something so automatic that it is unthinkable that it happens. It shows the interest that has been shown in the case,” says Javier Muriel, a lawyer for part of the victim’s family, surprised and visibly angry at what happened, who reports that since the case began, up to five judges.

The investigation ceased to be secret on February 14. Then the lawyer of one of those investigated found the ruling when reviewing the documentation: no one had requested that extension despite, even, the fact that they had requested the subsequent one in July 2022. “It is the dream of every defense lawyer. Sometimes it happens in large causes that become ungovernable, but this is a very specific case with a human life at stake”, underlines Muriel, who says that the situation is “impossible to understand” on a procedural and human level. “How do you now explain to the family, to his wife and her five children, that those suspected of kidnapping her husband are no longer suspected due to a court ruling,” insists the lawyer. “This underlines the endemic evil of Justice, its lack of means, interim times and constant changes”, he points out.

“It is a tragedy because nothing will be able to be done against these people in the future,” added another of the lawyers in the case, who stressed that the procedure can only continue against only one of the defendants, the first, who was declared under investigation during the first part of the procedure (and that he is serving a sentence for another case in France). This initial phase was carried out by the Costa del Sol Drug and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) with the help of the Response Group against Organized Crime (Greco) based in the area. It was not until March 2022 that the case was transferred to group II of Organized Crime in Malaga, just when the greatest progress was made after reviewing the case again, following the entire trajectory of the three vehicles involved in the kidnapping and learning about the tasks of follow-up that a group of men had previously carried out on the victim.

The analysis of the movements made it possible to “confirm the relationship between a series of people” from “the same criminal organization” which, after the “gathering of evidence”, is believed to have been the one that carried out the kidnapping. Two of them were arrested last February —two French men, aged 37 and 42, who were provisionally released, as reported at the time by the Andalusian Superior Court of Justice (TSJA)— and another three testified as being investigated. Just the five against whom the case has now been annulled. Meanwhile, Jamal’s family despairs of ever seeing him alive again nearly three years after his kidnapping.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe