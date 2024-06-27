I will try to be as illustrative as possible, because it seems appropriate to begin to dispel the dirty noise generated in relation to the reform to the Power of attorney. Let’s go with a first parallel on the matter, and that is that few and no one opposes reforming the Legislative Branch to eliminate multi-membership, for example. Because people understand that the figure of the “pluris”, especially the very famous “ever” ones like Beltrones or “Alito”, for the most part do not respond to the interests of the people but those of their party and those of a few. Well, the people also understand that the Power of attorney, ministers, magistrates, judges, etc., are at the service of interests other than those of the people and, consequently, their functioning must be “put in hand.”

A democratic government that boasts of being so needs to obey the popular mandate.

The vast majority of the electorate voted for the government agenda of the 4T and this implies profound reforms, among them, that of Power of attorney. In real Mexico, people voted for a Judicial Branch that responds to a closer bond with the people, contrary to what happens today.

Regarding the probable election of ministers through direct voting, I have to say that popular election is not a bad method, as long as it contains a prior meritocratic stage in the review of profiles to be applied for. First, anyone who goes to the polls has technical credentials. There, the filter would be key. Then, let the people choose.

In that sense, no one can say that the people are ignorant and that they cannot in any way elect the best judges. With this reasoning, the conclusion would be reached that the other positions are also chosen by competition or designation.

Those who oppose and raise questions are those who have particular interests and do not want this to be done in a democratic and transparent manner.

It therefore seems essential to me to raise the level of debate. Go beyond the politicking, absurdity and misinformation of the most rancid opposition on the issue, to begin to make approaches based on the law and spirit of the republican regulations that govern the Mexican state.

For example, an issue that should be on the table is the few sanctions and a minimum number of dismissals of judges who have acted against the function they perform. The system of surveillance and discipline of the federal judiciary, currently in charge of a judicial council chaired by the same person who heads the SCJN.

The forums that start today in the Congress They should resonate with people. The issues to be reviewed are of public interest and I believe the main purpose lies in “as if” to move forward with the reform, enrich the proposals and inform citizens.

Ultimately, the Power of attorney It should be that of justice, but for the most disadvantaged, and not the other way around.

