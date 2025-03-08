The Court of First Instance number 4 of Ibiza He has sentenced that a Belgian millionaire dedicated to antiquarians is the a dancer’s son’s father of the island.

The civil trial was held last Tuesday and by virtue of the ruling, the court orders the man, who in any case withdraws the parental authority, the provision of a Pension of 975 euros per month.

The representation of the woman, who exercises the Osuna Firm, a specialist in hereditary rights, has celebrated the pronouncement as Very favorable For your client.

The civil demand to claim the paternity of the child was presented in 2020. The millionaire and the dancer had met a few years earlier on Pitiusa Island and They maintained a relationship She lasted about two years, until she became pregnant and he, disregarding, denied paternity.

Recently, the DNA tests that They have been presented in the civil procedure have already confirmed 99.9% that the millionaire was the child’s father.