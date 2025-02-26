A judgment court that Paco de Lucía was the only author of ‘Between Dos Aguas’

The Provincial Court of Madrid has confirmed that the authorship of the emblematic song ‘Between two waters’ corresponds exclusively to the artist Paco de Lucía and not shared with the music producer José Torregrosa. The magistrates confirm the previous decision of a court of the capital in the lawsuit that started almost seven years ago: “The compositions of Paco de Lucía are of such a technical complexity, which includes chopped and rags of enormous difficulty, which could only be conceived by a guitarist, and in addition to flamenco style. ”

Paco de Lucía, the lamp genius

The widow and children of Francisco Sánchez Gómez, artistically known as Paco de Lucía and who died today eleven years ago, went to court a few years after his death to claim that ‘between two waters’ and another 36 of his songs were recognized as exclusive works of the guitarist. The Torregrosa producer denounced, the co -authorship of these works had been “falsely” when registering them halfway into the General Society of Spanish Authors (SGAE) and had charged those copyright.

The Provincial Court now confirms what a court of the capital established two years ago: that Paco de Lucía was “the only author” of ‘Between two waters’ and the other 36 songs denounced, which Torregrosa “violated the moral right” of the guitarist “When the co -authorship were attributed” and that, therefore, their heirs had to pay compensation of 10,000 euros to the heirs of Paco de Lucía. Also to return the money he would have charged in half a century of irregular record of the song.

Torregrosa’s family complained in his resource, among other things, that the expert who had op been impartial. Also that, in reality, there was a consent of Paco de Lucía through a “verbal agreement”, and that he did not know that Torregrosa himself was “a prestigious musician and composer.”

The judges explain that Paco de Lucía was a “self -taught” musician who “had an innate capacity” but that “he did not know how to write music or scores”, composing “from improvisations with his guitar” on which he worked later. Torregrosa, who was then director of Musical Production at Philips, a company where his first albums were recorded, offered to transcribe the scores “and register the works in the SGAE. In addition to that, this professional musician “was also included as co -author in the chips.” The SGAE, the court recalls, did not check the veracity of all this and in some of these chips “clear signs of manipulation appear.”

Justice recognizes the unique authorship of Paco de Lucía and returns to his relatives the copyright of 37 songs



The court also considers the compensation of 10,000 euros for moral damages. “We are faced with a worldwide fame artist, considered a teacher of his genre, who has seen publicly denied the recognition of the exclusive authorship of a fairly significant number of his musical works,” justifies the audience of Madrid.