The state of Texas scored a short-term victory in its dispute with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after a federal judge temporarily blocked Border Patrol officials from removing the barbed wire installed on the border shared with Mexico. Greg Abbot’s government accused Joe Biden’s administration of causing damage to state property by making cuts in this barrier that seeks to stop the flow of undocumented migrants.

In its lawsuit, filed Oct. 24, Texas argues that officials at the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and Border Patrol adopted a “destruction” of the barbed wire barriers erected under Governor Greg Abbott’s $9 billion border security initiative, known as Operation Lone Star.

U.S. District Court Judge Alia Moses in her 11-page restraining order upheld the state’s claim of “intrusion into personal propertyThe judge, appointed by George W. Bush, wrote that the state demonstrated that federal officials have damaged concertina wire barriers erected by the state.

Moses also determined that the state was suffering irreparable harm due to the destruction of its property and the inability to recover the costs of that damage due to the federal government’s sovereign immunity. Although the order favors the state’s arguments, Judge Moses made a key exception in the order, allowing federal officials to cut the wire if they are trying to render aid to someone in a medical emergency.

Operation Lone Star launched by Governor Greg Abbot seeks to stop illegal migration. Photo: Operation Lone Star / texas.gov

The prohibition on removing barbed wire in Texas lasts

Since March 2021, officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department have been stationed along the international border in an attempt to deter and control illegal migrant crossings into the state. Through Operation Lone Star, Hundreds of kilometers of barbed wire, shipping containers and permanent fencing have been deployed to stop migrants trying to enter the state.

The judge’s order will expire on November 13 unless it is extended. Before then, Moses will hear arguments Nov. 7 on whether he should issue a preliminary prohibition order in the case, further blocking the Department of Homeland Security and the Border Patrol from interfering with state property. The order comes just days after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the state’s motion for a restraining order.

In a statement, Paxton said that after the state filed its case against the government, Federal officials ‘stepped up’ efforts to cut wire barrier. Paxton held President Joe Biden responsible for the ongoing immigration crisis, saying he has shown a “disturbing disregard for the state of Texas, for the citizens of the United States, and for the entire country’s foundations based on the rule of law.”

Disputes between Texas and the federal government on immigration matters

This is not the first federal dispute over the use of border barriers in Texas. This year, The Biden administration sued the state to remove a 300-meter floating barrier from the waters of the Rio Grande. When a federal judge in Austin ordered its removal, the state appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where the barrier’s fate now lies.

In that case, the Biden administration argues that the buoy barrier violates the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 because the state did not obtain a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers before placing it. The state has argued that it did not need such permission to justify its action.

As Operation Lone Star continues, the likelihood of future legal disputes also increases. The Texas Legislature is currently immersed in a special legislative session, called by Governor Abbott, to approve legislation to curb illegal immigration.

Proposals include redirecting more funds to border barrier infrastructure and increasing penalties for human smuggling. To date, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has reported more than 2,400,000 encounters with migrants at the southern border so far this year.