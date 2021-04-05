Before the Supreme Court of Justice, the highest court criticized by Minister Martín Soria and by President Alberto Fernández himself, Judge Germán Castelli – whom Kirchnerism sought to displace – presented a brief requesting to be left permanently as a member of the Federal Oral Court 7 (TOF 7) que must carry out the judgment of the case of the Cuadernos de las Bribes. the magistrate spoke of violation of the division of powers, and maintained that the “sensitive cases he is in charge of” are the reason why they sought to remove him from office.

The TOF 7 was one of the last to be created and was complete, until Germán Castelli was included in the list of ten judges who, at the discretion of the Council of the Magistracy -with a Kirchner majority-, they had been transferred to their positions irregularly.

More than twenty days ago, the Federal Administrative Court of Appeals held that Castelli should remain in office provisionally, just as the Supreme Court of Justice had ruled. That is its place must be competed and covered with a titular judge.

The proposal was considered by the member of the TOF 7 as a “legal idiot whose seriousness is also given by tending to generate a forced dismissal.” For this reason, Castelli submitted a brief to the Supreme Court of Justice on Monday, the focus of the government’s main criticisms.

“I am a natural judge in sensitive cases settled in said court of national and international public repercussion, with respect to some of which the President of the Nation himself has ruled for the innocence of his running mate, charged in various processes (which have resulted in the repeated claim of resources to that Court for the provision of the adequate service of justice in accordance with the National Constitution, which was already verified in the decisions of that Court dated 9/29/20 and 5/11/20, “he indicated in the brief to which he agreed Clarion.

In another section of his appeal, Castelli considered that it should be the highest court that reverses “the unstable and therefore dangerous consequences for the republican system of the ruling” questioned. Castelli understands that the Court must intervene “urgently, in order to adjust its scope according to the limits imposed by the National Constitution “.

When analyzing the situation, which began with the proposal of the Council of the Magistracy with a Kirchner majority and which materialized with the vote in Congress for their displacement, together with that of the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi, Judge Castelli remarked in his brief that “if the maneuver succeeds, it would result in the removal of the undersigned as natural judge of open processes followed by the current Vice President of the Nation, among other persons, regarding whose innocence the President had publicly ruled “.

At the time, the magistrate maintained that it was not by chance that the Congress, chaired by Cristina Kirchner, advanced on her position “since there is a relevant cause in the Court whose main defendant is the vice president.” He still maintains it: in his opinion, there is a political intention in displacing him.

In addition to the Cuadernos case, whose oral trial will begin when dozens of previous proposals and procedures are cleared, TOF 7 also has cases against the former head of the Army César Milani, former minister Julio De Vido and actress Andrea del Boca.

In a letter of forty pages, Castelli claimed before the Court the definitive permanence in the position, and recalled that when he made his first proposals he was tried in the first instance “by a secretary without the agreement of the Senate, that is to say, without independence or impartiality.”

