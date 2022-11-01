A Washington judge on Monday vetoed the purchase of the publisher Simon & Schuster by Penguin Random House due to its risks to competition, as announced by the Department of Justice. In this case, the argument has not been to protect consumers/readers, as is usual in competition cases. The oligopolistic position harmed competition in the market for advances on rights to best-selling books. Stephen King, who testified against his own publisher, has gotten away with it.

The largest publisher in the United States, Penguin Random House, belonging to the German group Bertelsmann, agreed in 2020 to buy Simon & Schuster, the third largest publishing group in the country, owned by Paramount, for 2,175 million dollars, after prevailing in a kind of auction which aroused a lot of interest.

The veto is a success for the Joe Biden government. The Justice Department had challenged the operation in court, alleging that it harmed competition. The case has been decided by Florence Y. Pan, the first Asian-American district judge for the District of Columbia, appointed by Biden himself. In her resolution, she states: “After reviewing the extensive file and careful consideration of the arguments of the parties, the Court considers that [el Gobierno de] The United States has shown that the effect of the proposed merger may substantially lessen competition in the market for advances of US publishing rights for best-selling books.”

The full sentence has not yet been made public, because it has content considered confidential and the parties have the right to request that it be hidden before the ruling is released.

When the Department of Justice announced its action against the merger, in November 2021, alleged that the acquisition of Simon & Schuster would give Penguin Random House control of almost half of the advance market for best-selling book publishing rights acquisitions, leaving hundreds of authors with fewer options and less influence. Also stated in his claim that the Bertelsmann group itself considered the US publishing market an “oligopoly” and its acquisition of Simon & Schuster was intended to “cement” its position as the dominant publisher in the United States.

“Books have shaped American public life throughout our nation’s history, and authors are the lifeblood of book publishing in America,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement at the time. “But only five publishers control the American publishing industry. If the world’s largest book publisher is allowed to acquire one of its biggest rivals, it will have unprecedented control over this important sector,” he added.

These companies are known as the Big Five and include, in addition to Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins (a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation), Macmillan and Hachette.

Penguin Random House has announced that it will appeal the sentence: “We strongly disagree with today’s decision, which is an unfortunate setback for readers and authors,” he said in a statement. “As we have shown throughout the trial, the Justice Department’s focus on advances to the world’s highest-paid authors rather than consumers or the intense competition of the publishing industry is contrary to its mission of guarantee fair competition”, he added.

The Department of Justice, on the other hand, has sung victory: “Today’s decision protects vital competition for books and is a victory for authors, readers and the free exchange of ideas,” said Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division. “The proposed merger would have reduced competition, lowered author pay, diminished the breadth, depth and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy,” he added.

The trial was held in Washington in the first half of August and the Government’s star witness was the writer Stephen King, who publishes his novels on a Simon & Schuster imprint, but testified against his company. He argued that the greatest harm from the merger would probably be suffered by young authors, for whom it is increasingly difficult to earn enough to live from their craft. The case actually centered on advances to highly successful authors like him.

While the directors of the two companies immersed in the operation testified in favor of it, executives of their rivals Hachette and HarperCollins did so against it, in a trial widely followed by the entire sector.

