The works of the controversial Mayan Train route through the jungle of Quintana Roo cannot continue. A judge in Yucatan has decreed the provisional suspension of the construction of the roads between Playa del Carmen and Tulum for not having an authorization in terms of environmental impact, agreeing with a group of divers who filed an amparo lawsuit last March. . The magistrate says that, “although society has an interest in the construction of communication routes for public service, the truth is that it is also interested in this being done in accordance with the legal provisions that Mexican law provides for in environmental matters” .

This is the first time that justice has ruled on section five of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s star project, which has generated a wave of criticism for deforesting the jungle and passing over a karstic terrain full of caves, cenotes and underground rivers. Originally the train was going to go along the highway that already connects Cancun and Tulum, but the Government decided to change plans at the beginning of this year due to the difficulties that the work was presenting —that it had to raise the tracks above the city of Playa del Carmen—and the opposition of the hoteliers to the fact that the construction affected the entrance to their luxury resorts.

Since then, scientists, archaeologists, environmentalists, divers and even celebrities such as Eugenio Derbez or Natalia Lafourcade have raised their voices against changing the train’s route. Pepe Urbina, one of the cave divers who filed the amparo lawsuit, says that from the beginning they wanted to collaborate with the authorities so that the train was built “correctly.” “But when they changed the section to the jungle, we all exploded,” he says. So they joined the organization Defending the Right to a Healthy Environment (DMAS), which helped them take their complaints to court. “They don’t care about the trees, the fauna, or the underground rivers, because they don’t know them,” laments Urbina.

The main argument that has led the judge to admit the lawsuit and decree the temporary suspension is that section 5 of the project does not have the corresponding environmental permits. This is an essential requirement for any work in the country, but deforestation in the jungle near Playa del Carmen, a kilometric gap that began to open last March, began without having this procedure. The Government has taken refuge in the decree issued at the end of last year by which the president’s star works are “national security” in order to accelerate progress without “bureaucratic obstacles”.

“We are in a race against time with a beastly locomotive that goes without a driver who knows what he is doing,” says Urbina. The diver has spent 18 years touring the caves and cenotes in the area, such as Sac Actún, the largest submerged cave system in the world, with more than 300 kilometers explored. From his point of view, if the Government is determined that the train pass through there, it is due to ignorance of the place. Although he celebrates the judge’s decision, Urbina knows that this is “only a stepping stone to where we want to go.” The magistrate still needs to decide on the definitive suspension of the works while the trial is resolved and to rule on the rest of the amparos that have been filed to stop the work.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has affirmed this Tuesday during his morning conference that his Government has not been notified about the suspension of the work. “There is no official notification yet. We do not know what it is about, only what is already in the public domain, there is a campaign against the Mayan Train financed by international organizations and by Mexican businessmen for political purposes, not environmentalists, “said the president.

López Obrador has added that the magistrate’s decision will be reviewed, however, he has insisted that behind these legal fronts there are political and business interests. “There are already more and more environmentalists who did not exist, who did not have a presence, who are arriving, how the United States Government is financing groups opposed to us, such as Claudio X. González, and other characters opposed to us and also associations environmentalists,” commented López Obrador.

The Government has defended that the Mayan Train is a trigger for economic development that “will solve the problem of lack of connectivity and transport infrastructure in the southeast of the country.” Faced with criticism for the environmental impact caused by the construction of the section that goes from Playa del Carmen to Tulum, the president has responded that all the logging caused by the work will be compensated by a reforestation program of 200,000 hectares and the creation of three natural parks of 18,000 hectares. And, despite the controversy generated by the construction of this section, 60% of the population supports the project, according to a SIMO survey for EL PAÍS published in March.

