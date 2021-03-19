President López Obrador, at a CFE facility in Baja California in February. GOVERNMENT OF MEXICO

A federal judge suspended indefinitely this Friday the electricity reform of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which limits private participation in the sector, after the injunctions presented by two companies. The courts had already stopped the rule last week with a provisional suspension, but now it is final for the duration of the trial. In addition, its general effect is maintained, that is, the suspension benefits all energy companies, not only the complainants. The Government, which has attacked the judges as a result of the injunctions and defended the constitutionality of the new law, has the possibility to appeal the decision.

The second district judge specialized in economic competition, Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro, has insisted on the importance of the suspension being of a general nature so as not to distort the market. “If granting a precautionary measure with particular effects, that is, only for the complainants, this district court would not only be giving them a competitive advantage over other individuals who are in the same position, but it could also cause distortions in the electrical industry ”, reads the ruling. The judge also maintains that this will prevent damage to the environment that could be “irremediable” and that the general nature of the measure is in line with the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Justice, anticipating possible questions from the Executive.

The decision of the district judge can be appealed by the federal government before a collegiate court. In fact, the Ministry of Energy has already followed this path to challenge the provisional suspensions granted last week. With the new decision, the authorities have 10 days to process another appeal. If presented, the former official of the Supreme Court Gabino González highlights three scenarios: “The collegiate court may decide that the suspension could not be granted, which I see complicated, that it should be granted but not in general terms, a possible scenario, or confirm it in its terms. The most sensitive part is the effect and scope of the suspension ”. The ruling can take between six and eight weeks, according to this lawyer.

The general nature of the suspensions has caused great anger in the Government, which sees how one of its legislative priorities runs aground in the courts. The Executive maintains that this measure can only benefit those who presented the amparo and not the rest of the companies. “The man has no idea,” said Energy Secretary Rocío Nahle in an interview about the judge. In the morning press conference on Thursday, López Obrador in turn cited a judicial resolution that corrected the general nature of a suspension previously granted by Gómez Fierro. “10 days before, the magistrates had corrected that judge’s plan in another similar matter, observing that he could not grant suspension to those who did not request it,” he declared. “We are going to send this resolution to the Judicial Council as a complement of evidence.”

Faced with the government’s position, Judge Gómez Fierro has defended his powers in this Friday’s ruling. “There is no legal impediment that prohibits this district court from giving general effects to the definitive suspension granted and, on the contrary, it is justified, given the type of right that is being discussed, that is, the right to competition. and free competition in the generation and commercialization of electrical energy recognized by articles 25 and 28 of the Constitution ”, he has written.

In this legal swing, López Obrador has become the main battering ram for attacks on the judiciary. Earlier this week, the president sent a letter to the president of the Supreme Court and the Federal Judicial Council, Arturo Zaldívar, requesting an investigation into Gómez Fierro’s actions. Zaldívar accepted the petition, but defended the autonomy of the judiciary. Two days later, the president opened the doors to a constitutional reform if the change of model he seeks is declared unconstitutional by the highest court.

For now, the court battle is continuing. The amparos on which it has been ruled this Friday are the first of a long series of appeals that contemplate presenting affected companies and environmental organizations before a rule that they consider violates the principle of free competition and the constitutional right to a healthy environment. The debate on the legality of the modifications to the Electricity Industry Law may eventually reach the Supreme Court through a constitutionality action or a controversy. The highest court has the power, in addition, to attract for itself the appeals presented before a lower instance such as a collegiate court.

The disputed government reform, approved expressly in Congress earlier this month, seeks to strengthen the role of the CFE in electricity generation through a change in the order of priorities: the parastatal’s plants will be the first to upload their electricity to the grid, no matter how expensive or polluting, and renewable energies, mainly in the hands of individuals, take a back seat.

