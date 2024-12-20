A judge summons Pedro Sánchez to conciliation after Ayuso’s partner sues him for saying that “the Prosecutor’s Office is pursuing the criminal”

The Court of First Instance Number 98 of Madrid has summoned the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to attend a conciliation ceremony on February 12 for a lawsuit filed by Alberto González Amador, the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid. Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for an alleged violation of the right to honor.

Ayuso’s partner demands 415,000 euros from officials of the Government, the PSOE and Más Madrid for alleged “defamations”

It should be remembered that the head of the Executive has no obligation to appear personally, but may do so through his legal representation, in this case the State Attorney’s Office, according to ‘El Mundo’ and legal sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

If Sánchez chooses not to conciliate, González Amador may continue with the lawsuit for a violation of the right to honor or may resort to criminal proceedings with a complaint for libel and slander.

The statements that motivate the businessman’s initiative occurred on October 17, when Sánchez defended the State Attorney General after the Supreme Court’s decision to initiate an investigation into the leak of an email related to the businessman’s tax fraud case. Sánchez affirmed that Álvaro García Ortiz had done his job: “Pursue the criminal and combat misinformation and a hoax.” González Amador considers that these statements are a “breach of the most basic duties” of “respect and protection of the fundamental rights of a Spanish citizen.”

Ayuso’s partner asks Sánchez and Bolaños to recant after calling him a “criminal” or he will demand 150,000 euros from them



The reality is that the businessman confessed to having committed a double tax crime. He did so in an email sent to the Prosecutor’s Office on February 2, 2024, more than a month before elDiario.es reveal the case, and that his objective was to reach an agreement that would allow him to close the investigation soon. “Certainly two crimes have been committed against the Public Treasury,” appears in the document, which also states its willingness to “recompensate for the damage caused by paying the full fee and late payment interest” to the Tax Agency. He offered to pay more than 500,000 euros. The almost 351,000 euros of tax fraud, the almost 25,000 euros of interest and the 140,000 euros fine.