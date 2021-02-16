A month and a half passed since the house arrest of Beloved Boudou. But so far, due to the appeal instances that are part of the process, did not go back to jail where the criminal execution judge determined that he must serve the sentence for corruption in the Ciccone case, after it was confirmed by the Supreme Court of Justice.

This Wednesday the deadlines will expire for the defense to expand its proposal and insist on a greater reduction of the penalty for the educational incentive. The countdown will begin to decide whether to make room for the appeals and the Chamber of Cassation must decide.

On December 3, the Supreme Court of Justice, in a ruling unanimously, confirmed the decision of the Cassation Chamber that upheld the conviction handed down by the Oral Federal Court 4 (TOF 4) against Amado Boudou. They determined that the former vice president was responsible for the bribery offenses and negotiations incompatible with the public function for the purchase of chalcographic Ciccone. He thus became the first former vice president to have a conviction for firm corruption.

After that decision, an extensive judicial journey began to determine where he should serve that sentence. Since April 2020, Boudou you are under house arrest after the then Criminal Execution Judge, Daniel Obligado, considered that in the midst of the Covid19 pandemic, it was better for her young children to stay at home. In addition, the judge argued that the conviction of the Ciccone case, handed down in August 2018, was not yet final, a situation that was reversed in December.

When the decision of the Supreme Court was known, the execution prosecutor Guillermina García Padín and the prosecutor who intervened in the trial, Marcelo Colombo, ruled that Boudou should go back to jail and there fulfill his sentence. However, the Obligado judge only set the date on which the sentence would be served: June 1, 2024. It was after two requests from prosecutors, that finally on December 31, the magistrate revoked the house arrest, ordering that the former vice president of Cristina Kirchner, I returned to the penitentiary.

The front of the house where Amado Boudou is being held in prison in the Avellaneda neighborhood. Photo Maxi Failla.

Why was this not immediate fulfillment? Because all those instances are appealable, For this reason, Boudou’s lawyers, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort, within the established legal terms, insisted that the house arrest should remain firm to serve his sentence for corruption there. The next instance is the extension of those arguments. That deadline expires this Wednesday.

As the position of judge of criminal execution is subrogated, now, it will be Ricardo Basilico (head of the Federal Oral Court 1), who will receive the proposals of the defense of Boudou. Once received, a countdown begins for the former vice, the magistrate has three days to decide whether to make room for the appeal of the lawyers. If so, it will be Room IV of the Chamber of Cassation who will finally have the final word regarding whether the former vice-vice returns to prison or not.

For that higher instance, there are equal terms. The first thing that must be done within 72 hours is the new composition of the Chamber, since Judge Gustavo Hornos -who is part of Chamber IV-, this year presides over the Cassation Chamber and will not be able to intervene. After that instance, a hearing date is set to hear Boudou’s defense and finally, there are five days that the judges have to decide where the former vice president will serve the sentence confirmed two months ago.

It is not the only decision that must be made. Daniel Obligado before concluding his subrogation as a criminal execution judge, reduced the sentence of the former vice president by ten months by computing under the educational stimulus law, a series of courses held behind bars. The magistrate considered the course of Database system programmer personal computers, with a load of one hundred eighty (180) hours duration; b) Electrician Fitter, with an hourly load of one hundred and fifty (150) hours duration.

It also took into account the Electrician Installer course, with a workload of four hundred and fifty (450) hours duration; d) Practical in Organization of Events, with a workload of one hundred and fifty (150) hours. All courses were in charge of the Professional Training Center No. 401.

In the ruling, which was denounced by the opposition as a “disguised pardon”, the Obligado judge highlighted “the importance of education in the prison system.”

Law 24.660 that gives any convicted person the possibility of reducing the terms of their sentences, has a maximum reduction of twenty months. The lawyers would ask that said benefit be applied to him, that is, that the sentence received in the Ciccone case be shortened for ten more months. For that claim, they will also have until this Thursday to present their arguments and the same circuit will be launched.

