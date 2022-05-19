Some 700 families from two phases of the La Glorieta cooperatives have been litigating with the City Council for almost 20 years
They say that whoever follows it, gets it. That is what the seven hundred families who live in phases II and IV of the La Glorieta cooperatives are celebrating these days, formed two decades ago to build their home in the broader partial plan known as La Ladera urbanization, in the district of Churra . Several judgments against (you have
#judge #rules #residents #Ladera #Murcia #pay #urbanization #works
Leave a Reply