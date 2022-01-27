As if the municipal coffers were not already starving enough, a sentence has just dumped several containers of misery on them. The resolution, issued by the head of the Contentious-Administrative Court number 7 of Murcia, orders the Lumbrerense City Council to resolve the collection, transport, treatment contract.

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for €6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in