A Barcelona duty judge has agreed this Thursday to provisionally release Miguel Ricart, who was arrested on Tuesday by the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Urban Guard for running a drug store in the Raval neighborhood of Barcelona. Ricart, the only one convicted of Alcàsser’s crime, has been made available to the magistrate, who has released him pending trial. The Prosecutor’s Office had not requested his admission to prison, neither for him nor for the other detainee.

The head of the trial court number 18 of Barcelona has imposed on both the obligation to appear, every two weeks, in court. Ricart is now 53 years old and was arrested on Tuesday in a drug-store on Aurora street in Barcelona. The agents seized 26 grams of cocaine, seven of heroin and small amounts of hashish. Both Ricart and the other detainee for the same events have accepted their right not to testify, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC).

According to judicial sources, two witnesses have recounted that the drugs were not supplied by Ricart but by another person. The usual thing is that these drug floors supply narcotic substances to drug addicts and they do not usually store large quantities. The agents found tools to manipulate the drugs in an investigation that began due to the inconvenience caused to the neighbors. A court authorized the entry and search of the house that led, on Tuesday, to the arrest of Ricart and a companion. Two witnesses have explained, according to judicial sources, that Ricart was not the person who supplied them with the drug.

Ricart was convicted in 1997 for being solely responsible for the Alcàsser crime, in which three adolescents aged 14 and 15 from this municipality were tortured, raped and murdered. Ricart was sentenced to 170 years in prison, but he has been free since 2013, since he was released from the Herrera de la Mancha (Ciudad Real) prison in November of that year, after seeing his sentence reduced to 21 years due to the suspension. of the so-called Parot doctrine. Approximately a month ago, the Investigating Court number 6 of Alzira, which directs the investigation of the separate piece of the Alcàsser case that remains open, ordered and authorized various tests of remains found in the grave where the three minors were buried after being murdered. The petitions have come from the Laxshmi Association for the fight against crime -which exercises popular action-, which has asked the court to give procedural impetus to the case. Ricart was the only one prosecuted, while Antonio Anglés is still wanted for the murders of Toñi, Miriam and Desirée, whose bodies were found half-buried in January 1993 -29 years ago now- in a mountainous area in the town of Tous.

