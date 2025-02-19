The head of the Court of Instruction number 38 of Madrid, Carlos del Valle, has issued a car that leaves the humorist Héctor de Miguel, known as Quequé, for an alleged crime of hatred that he would have committed by affirming in a program of radio that had to «Fill the Valley of the Fallen with dynamite» and use the stones to “throw them to the priests who have fucked a child, that is, all.” The resolution is pending resource.

In a car advanced by eldiario.es and to which ABC had access, the judge reasoned that those comments, stated last June in the program of the being ‘twenty -five hour’, are «Of offensive nature» And «they do not represent a mere exaggeration or hyperbole, but imply the imputation of an extremely serious crime to a whole collective by calling them through the launch of stones«.

«Consequently, it cannot be understood that these expressions are protected by the fundamental right to freedom of expression or artistic creation, or that they suppose an example of sarcastic humor, since they entail a Free imputationbeggar and directly offensive that, carried out with the advertising of the program in which it is poured, can be suitable to generate in part of the audience, even indirectly, feelings of hate or hostility Against the concrete collective to which they refer, for reasons related to their religion or beliefs, ”he says.

For Del Valle, «it is not about punishing idea or expressions, but an incitement to hate or hostility, infringing constitutional values of coexistence, human dignity and non -discrimination «, which is why it agrees to follow the process of abbreviated procedure (equivalent to processing) against it, that is, Prepare the issue for trial.









According to the sources consulted by ABC, the humorist The resolution has already resortedwhich is dated January 23, and Christian lawyers, who denounced the facts and exercises the accusation, has challenged its reasons, but has not yet been resolved.