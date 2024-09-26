The Contentious-Administrative Court number 30 of Madrid, directed by María del Carmen Casado, has agreed on Wednesday to “suspend the execution” of the works on two parking lots and a tunnel on Paseo de la Castellana-Santiago Bernabéu-Padre Damián, who were authorized by the Madrid City Council in agreement no. 50, of March 9, 2023. In her ruling, the judge orders the City Council to paralyze the works, whose administrative authorization she had previously annulled in a ruling on May 23 due to “lack of public interest” and “environmental damage”, after a lawsuit filed by the Neighborhood Association of the Injured by the Bernabéu (AVPB). The City Council then had a period to appeal the ruling. He did so and decided to continue with the project while the sentence was not final.

The City Council has not evaluated the latest judicial resolution and has reported that its legal services are studying whether to file an appeal again. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured that he has no more news about the complaint than what he has read in the media. “We await the action of justice and I hope that they take the judicial actions that they consider and also assume the resolutions,” the mayor said in a press conference.

“From the AVPB we are pleased with the judicial decision and we continue to fully trust in our rule of law,” celebrates the association that sued the club and the City hall.

This setback for Real Madrid is added to another, that of the cancellation of the concerts planned in the white stadium until next spring due to the noise suffered by the neighbors.

This order states that “the effects of the judicial resolution affect not only the defendant Administration, which issued the agreement that has been annulled, but also the co-defendant entity, awarded the concession of the construction and operation works of the parking lots. […] “which currently lacks a title that enables its execution.”

Therefore, both entities, “by continuing to carry out the work affected by the revoked administrative resolution, are ignoring the natural consequence that arises from the annulment” and with this, “they are assuming the risk that this represents for the execution costs.” continue with the work on the planned infrastructure, if the appealed ruling subsequently becomes final and such works cannot be completed.”

The judge argues that the non-stoppage of the reference works could “lead to a situation of difficult or impossible reversal” in the event that, once the works were fully executed and completed, the final resolution “was favorable to the plaintiff and there was “We must restore the soil to its original state.” And it warns the defendants, who have 15 days to appeal, that “the filing of an appeal will not prevent the provisional execution of the appealed sentence.”

The May ruling that the City Council ignored denied that the works were “of public interest”, the main argument of the Consistory to carry out the project: “It is not supported by any traffic data that allows us to verify that the projected tunnel […] will resolve a congestion situation that justifies the existence of a public interest for this tunnel and a clear private interest from which the aforementioned football club would benefit. “[El fallo judicial] “It highlights that the City Council looks after the interests of a private company more than those of the citizens,” says an AVPB spokesperson.

It was Manuela Carmena who approved a special remodeling plan at the Bernabéu in 2017. But in 2021 it was admitted for processing by the José Luis Martínez-Almeida City Council with notable modifications. The works have been surrounded by controversy that the administration has refused to address to the point of continuing with the works, despite the fact that since May the project “lacks a title that enables its execution,” appears in the order this Wednesday.

Real Madrid, which was the only company that entered the competition for the construction and management of the two car parks when the City Council presented the project, would recover the investment made in triplicate. The white club presented a modification to the original project to increase its capacity by 10%, going from 1,667 to 1,846 parking spaces. The residents of the Bernabéu celebrate the latest court ruling as a victory. Their fight against the works began seven years ago, when they saw that great works were added to the state’s imposing reform.