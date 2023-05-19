Having more than 10 million followers on YouTube also has its bad things. He youtuber Daniel Santomé (known as Dalas Review on the Internet) will have to pay 12,000 euros in compensation and broadcast a video weekly for a month reading the sentence that condemns him for defaming his ex-father-in-law, whom he called an “abuser” or “criminal”, after the conviction of a Barcelona judge. The magistrate considers that “it is precisely the use of social networks and the thousands of followers of the defendant” that raises the amount of compensation, which “without a context” with so many followers, the order assures, “would not have had more significance ”. Santomé has asked his followers for financial help for the expenses of “this injustice” and has advanced in a video that will recur: “This guy [el exsuegro] he assaulted my girlfriend. What kind of justice is this?

According to the ruling, which advanced eldiario.es and to which EL PAÍS has had access, the court considers Dalas Review guilty of violating the honor and image of his ex-partner’s father by uttering “insulting” expressions such as “shitty aggressor”, “sick coward who is ill of the head”, among others, in nine different videos. The defendant inserted the image of his ex-father-in-law into his digital creations, which he will have to delete and which are still visible on his YouTube profile. “In each of the defendant’s interventions, he is followed by thousands of adolescents,” the judge understands, “hence the insults uttered are relevant.”

In addition to the payment of 12,000 euros in compensation, Dalas Review will have to publish a video weekly on its channel reading the conviction for a month and leave them visible for six months. The ruling specifies that the videos will have to be “at the same volume and speed” as the videos that are the subject of the lawsuit.

The prosecution counted 82 insults in the nine videos, and Dalas Review responded in this process with a grammatical analysis through the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) of the meaning of each of the expressions, according to the order. “No one with average intelligence can think that with the excuse of freedom of expression, all this series of insults recognized as such by the RAE can be manifested, to be freely manifested on social networks, without the recipient feeling attacked and that the system does not react ”, justifies the judge.

The ruling emphasizes the seriousness of the use of the word "batterer" by alleging that "in the 21st century, and with the effort made by public administrations in matters of violence against women, it is not possible to use in a spurious way

Santomé has asked his followers for financial help through a video posted on YouTube to pay for legal proceedings in recent years. “I am sentenced for saying bad words to a guy who assaulted my girlfriend.” He youtuber it also accuses the plaintiff of having “stolen” his dog.

Dalas Review was accused and later acquitted in 2017 of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual cyberbullying of a minor for lack of evidence in the accusation of a fan who claimed that in February 2016 he subjected her to touching her in Madrid’s Parque de El Retiro.

