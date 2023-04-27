A Brazilian judge ordered this Wednesday to suspend the service of the Telegram messaging application in Brazil, considering that it is not collaborating with the police in an investigation against neo-Nazi groups. First instance judge Wellington Lopes da Silva, from the State of Espírito Santo, accepted a request from the Federal Police and ordered the blockade throughout the country before the end of the working day on Wednesday. At 6:00 p.m., Telegram was still working normally.

The judge ordered the telephone companies Vivo, Claro, Tim and Oi and the Google and Apple platforms (responsible for the Playstore and App Store application stores) to be notified so that they block the use of Telegram. In addition, he increased the company’s fine for not providing information, from 100,000 reais to one million reais (198,000 dollars, 179,200 euros) for each day that it passes without providing the data.

The court decision comes within the framework of a Federal Police investigation into neo-Nazi groups that coordinate on the Internet to encourage violent attacks on schools. The police requested data from one of these groups from Telegram and, although the company did provide some information last week, it did not provide the phone numbers of users and administrators.

For the judge, Telegram “limited itself to refusing to deliver the required data under the generic allegation that the group ‘had already been eliminated’.” In addition, the magistrate stressed that there is an “evident purpose of Telegram not to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.” The blocking order comes from a state judge where the police are investigating the connection between the neo-Nazi groups and the massacre at the Aracruz school in November of last year. A 16-year-old teenager shot four people dead and injured 12. He was wearing camouflage clothing and had a swastika on his arm.

In the request to block the message platform, the Federal Police assures that this minor was part of Telegram groups where material of ideological extremism was shared, with “assassination tutorials, videos of violent deaths, manuals for manufacturing explosives and hate promotion.” to minorities and neo-Nazi ideas”.

The participation of extremist groups in cases of violence in schools is being investigated by the Brazilian authorities since the Aracruz crime and intensified in recent weeks. At the end of March, a 13-year-old teenager stabbed a teacher to death and injured four other people at a São Paulo school. A few days later, in Blumenau, in the south of the country, a 25-year-old man hacked to death four children between the ages of five and seven.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

After the crime in Blumenau, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, already announced that the police discovered connections between neo-Nazi groups and problematic adolescents in schools; groups were even found in the states of São Paulo and Goiás that would be recruiting adolescents in the distant state of Maranhão to carry out these attacks.

This Wednesday, the minister once again insisted on the link between these deaths and hate speech on the Internet: “There are groups called ‘Anti-Semitic Front’, ‘Anti-Semitic Movement’ acting on these networks, and we know that this is at the base of the violence against our children and adolescents”, he said shortly after the decision to suspend Telegram was known, apparently satisfied with the decision.

It is not the first time that the company has had problems with the Brazilian authorities. In March of last year, a judge of the Superior Electoral Court ordered the blockade throughout the country as a pressure measure to comply with the measures to fight against disinformation in view of the elections held in October 2022. Finally, the platform opened a law firm in Brazil to have legal representation in the country and avoided the suspension. The social network, known for its lax content policy, was the favorite of then-President Jair Bolsonaro and his followers.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.