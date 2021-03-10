Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, during his tenure as president of the PRI of Mexico City. Moisés Pablo / CUARTOSCURO

A judge on Tuesday ordered the arrest of Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, former president of the PRI in Mexico City, for his alleged participation in a prostitution ring. Almost seven years after a journalistic investigation revealed the plot, the politician has been charged with the crimes of human trafficking in the form of aggravated sexual exploitation, misleading advertising and criminal association. Along with Gutiérrez de la Torre, arrest warrants have been issued against four other alleged collaborators. The Prosecutor’s Office has also requested the freezing of the defendants’ bank accounts.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has assured in a statement that it has “all the evidence to establish the possible criminal responsibility of the persons indicated” and has asked the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance to act on your accounts. Among the accused are Roberto Zamorano, former finance secretary of the capital’s PRI; Sandra Esther Vaca Cortés, a local deputy from the same party, as well as Claudia Priscila Martínez and Adriana Rodríguez, alleged recruiters of the prostitution network operated by Gutiérrez de la Torre.

The Public Ministry has requested “the collaboration” of the Attorney General’s Office, the National Migration Institute and the state prosecutors to search for and apprehend the accused. However, Gutiérrez de la Torre has presented an amparo to avoid being arrested before another judge and this has been granted, according to the newspaper. The universal. The judge has set a hearing for next March 29 and has asked the authorities to present the evidence on which the accusation is based.

The shadow of sexual exploitation has haunted Gutiérrez de la Torre, nicknamed El Príncipe de la Basura, since mid-2014 when a journalistic investigation by Carmen Aristegui’s team unveiled the plot. A series of recordings revealed how, through advertisements in the press and party recruiters, the politician hired women between 18 and 32 years old as office workers who were asked to indulge in their sexual desires. After the outbreak of the scandal, the PRI decided to remove Gutiérrez de la Torre, but he was released.

Born in 1968, the former politician was raised by a father who had amassed a fortune thanks to his control of the Mexico City garbage dumps and who was elected deputy in the late 1970s. The son entered the PRI at age 14, where he was climbing positions until the scandal of the prostitution network unseated him.

