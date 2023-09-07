A group of migrants walk past buoys installed by the Abbott government in July. Eric Gay (AP)

Blow to Texas Immigration Schemes. A federal judge has forced this Wednesday to remove the floating wall that Governor Greg Abbott ordered to establish in the Rio Grande, the natural border between Mexico and the United States. The judicial decision follows months of protests by human rights groups and various voices from Washington and Mexico City who described the barrier as inhumane. The Administration of President Joe Biden sued Texas in July for the measure, which it considers inhumane and a risk to the ecosystem. David Ezra, the federal togado, has agreed with the Department of Justice and gave the local government until September 15 to raise the buoys. Abbott has announced that he will appeal the decision.

The buoys were deployed in early July in a strip off the Texas town of Eagle Pass, which borders Piedras Negras, Coahuila. The Republican governor, Greg Abbott, signed an emergency declaration in June that allowed him to get special resources to install them along 350 meters of river. They were large orange spheres surrounded by barbed wire.

The president, one of the most radical in immigration policy, assured that the buoys could help reduce drowning deaths. In reality, the move turned out to be more dangerous. Throughout the summer, local media reported migrants being injured by barbed wire. In August, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) made public the discovery of two bodies floating near the buoys.

These deaths provoked the reaction of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He described the use of buoys as something inhumane. “No one should be treated like this,” he said at one of his morning press conferences. At the same press conference, the president thanked Biden for taking legal action against Abbott.

The wall caused diplomatic friction between Mexico and the border state. The Mexican Foreign Ministry issued a diplomatic note after the installation of the wall. In this, the concern was expressed about the measure adopted unilaterally and that it violated a treaty in force for more than a century. An international commission also determined that the buoys were in Mexican territory.

Despite being a hostile decision that has strained relations with Washington and abroad, the floating wall finds support among Americans. A survey made public in August by the British newspaper Daily Mail ensures that 51% of the population approve the buoys. Support is even high among Democrats, with four in ten supporters of the ruling party favoring the barrier.

Governor Abbott has assured that he will appeal the federal judge’s decision. “This merely prolongs President Biden’s vehement refusal to acknowledge that Texas has the right to do the job he should be doing,” said the president. Abbott points out in the statement that it will continue with other controversial measures, such as the mobilization of troops from the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to the border and the installation of “strategic barriers.”

The Border Patrol, which depends on Washington, has reported that the Eagle Pass area remains one of the most problematic on the US-Mexico border. In that region, there have been more than 270,000 encounters between border agents with irregular immigrants so far this fiscal year (which began in September 2022). It is the second area with the highest migratory flow in the more than 3,000 kilometers of common border. The figure, however, is less than that documented in the same period of 2021. According to the Department of Homeland Security, irregular immigration has decreased since the US lifted Title 42, a pandemic measure that allowed expel immigrants on the fly.

inhumane tactics

The buoys are not the only concern in that area. The Texan press released a series of emails from DPS doctors over the summer stating that “inhumane” tactics are used to contain the migration in Eagle Pass.

The documents obtained by The Houston Chronicle they quote a DPS agent informing his superiors that he has received orders to “push arriving people back into the water to return to Mexico” and to deny water to migrants in the area. This despite the high temperatures that have been recorded in Texas since May. The June heat caused a four-year-old girl to faint when the group she came with was forced to return to Mexico.

The minor was just one of several medical emergencies Texan department doctors observed in a seven-hour shift. Another case was that of a man who sustained a deep leg injury caused by the barbed wire from the river buoys. According to the medical report sent to superiors, the migrant was injured when he was trying to save a child from getting caught on the metal cable.

