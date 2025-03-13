A judge orders Musk to detail the cuts of his Doge department before his possible unconstitutionality

A federal judge has ordered that Elon Musk and his so -called Government Efficiency Department (Doge) submit a series of records that detail the measures that are carrying out to severely cut programs and government spending in the United States.

According to The GuardianJudge Tanya Chutkan forces Musk to issue this documentation in relation to the activities of the Doge in response to a claim of 14 prosecutors who argue that Musk violates the US Constitution by monopolizing powers that can only have officials whose appointment has been confirmed by the Senate.

In a 14 -page document, the magistrate explains that it allows prosecutors to access these documents to understand how much Elon Musk’s authority arrives, which would clarify whether it has acted unconstitutionally, and if Doge activities should be stopped.

The judge points out that the identity of Doge workers may also be required to know the magnitude of the operations of this department.

Until now, the White House has pointed out that Musk is a “special government employee”, which, he argues, exempts him from having to submit his financial statement.

This new cause that opens justice is based on a provision of the Constitution that points out that US government officials act as department leaders are “main officials”, who can only work with that authority if they have been appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

Musk has not been confirmed by the Senate, but he has ordered hard financing cuts in federal agencies and programs as responsible for Doge.

The White House argues that Musk is an “advisor senior”Of the president, and therefore benefits from executive protection. However, the judge now points out that the fact of requiring documents and writings does not interfere with that protection.

Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision comes after Media like The New York Times reveal bulge errors in the information provided by the Doge about the “savings” in the public coffers that are supposedly promoting their cuts. Among the ‘Gazapos’ detected: confuse “Billion” (one billion) for “million” (million)count three times the saving of the cancellation of a single contract, and take chest of cuts that the administration of Joe Biden had already made or Even George Bush’s government.

Instead of explaining these failures, Doge has limited themselves to eraseing those publications, and subsequently to hinder public access to this type of data.

What is Doge under Musk’s orders and who work for him?

According to The Times this Thursday, the Musk department has stopped publishing details about the alleged cuts in a way that prevents its verification. The Doge has also eliminated code identifiers that did published before, although The Times already had these data, and shows again that many of the calculations offered by the Musk department are still wrong.