A judge opens the door for rights entities to return part of what is charged by series and films songs

New setback for copyright collection entities. A Commercial Court in Madrid has failed in favor of Vodafone against the Association of Intellectual Rights Management (AGEDI) and the Society of Interpreter or Executive Artists (IEE), ordering the return of 906,150 euros. These were unduly charged between 2015 and 2020 for song copyright included in series and films, which the operator had paid for their payment television service.

The sentence, to which it has had access Fifodies And they have confirmed to Eldiario.es Vodafone sources, it is based on a precedent of the EU Court of Justice (2020) that established that artists do not have the right to charge for all the songs synchronized in audiovisual works, since a phonogram loses its condition by being part of films, series or ads. However, collection does proceed when music sounds in programs or interviews.

That jurisprudence of 2020 was later ratified by the Supreme Court in 2021 in a litigation between Agedi and AIE against Atresmedia. Management entities claimed more than 17 million euros to the group of television and radio chains for the dissemination of phonograms in series and films, but the sentence dismissed the arguments of AGedi and AIE.

In his case, Vodafone demonstrated through an independent report that only 49% of its commercial offer contained audiovisual works, compared to 100% that the entities claimed. On the other hand, the sentence also establishes that the operator must pay the amounts owed since 2020 according to this new scale.

This pioneer demand could trigger similar claims by other operators such as Movistar+ and Masorange, as well as streaming platforms such as Netflix, Max, Disney+ and Prime Video, which pay important sums for these rights due to their volume of income and audiovisual production.