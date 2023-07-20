Shakira’s problems with the Treasury not only have not ended, but are getting worse. While awaiting trial (predictably in autumn) for the alleged fraud of 14.5 million euros, justice has opened a new front against the Colombian singer. A court in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) has opened a second case as a result of a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office. On this occasion, he accuses the artist of defrauding the Tax Agency in personal income taxes and assets for the 2018 financial year.

Both the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) and the Prosecutor’s Office have confirmed the opening of proceedings, which have advanced Vozpopuli, although they have not provided more information while waiting for the singer – who now lives in Miami with her children – to be notified. The case is open for two alleged tax crimes when Shakira was already residing in Barcelona with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and her two children. The investigation, therefore, on this occasion is not related to her place of residence, but to some alleged irregularity detected by the Treasury that, in the eyes of the Prosecutor’s Office, may constitute a crime.

Shakira will be tried as of November 20 at the Barcelona Court for defrauding 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014, in a case that was also initiated by a complaint by the Barcelona Economic Crimes Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s Office, which is asking for more than eight years in prison for the singer, considers that at that time she was already a resident in Spain and she had to pay her taxes here. She replies that during that stage her tax residence was in the Bahamas, she traveled around the world for her professional commitments and, in any case, she did not spend more than half a year in Spain, a requirement established by law for someone to be considered a tax resident.

In a statement as a result of this second legal case, sources close to Shakira have sent a statement in which they detail that the singer “has not received any notification” and regrets having learned of the facts “through the media.” The note denounces the “media and reputational pressure” to which, in his opinion, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is subjected. Her representatives add that the notification must be delivered to her personally at her new address, in Miami, and stress that the artist has acted “always in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts.” She “is focused on her artistic life in Miami and she is calm and confident in the favorable resolution of her tax issues.”

