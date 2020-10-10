A Colombian guarantee control judge ordered the release of former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2002-2010) this Saturday, as requested by the defense of the politician, who faces a process for witness tampering and had been in home detention for more than two months in his farm in El Ubérrimo, in the north of the country, by order of the Supreme Court of Justice. The former president will now be investigated in freedom, as both President Iván Duque and the Democratic Center, the ruling party, have insistently demanded.

“The immediate release of Dr. Álvaro Uribe Velez will be ordered,” Judge Clara Ximena Salcedo decided at the end of an eventful virtual hearing, although she clarified that her ruling does not refer to the nullity of the actions of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Uribe’s house-to-jail measure was unprecedented in Colombia. The influential ex-president, founder of the Democratic Center, the undisputed head of its legislative bench and Duque’s mentor, had also become the most voted senator in history in 2018, with more than 800,000 votes. But on August 18 he resigned his seat to leave the orbit of the Supreme Court, charged with judging graduates such as congressmen. The investigation chamber of the high court decided in early September to send the file, related to the alleged crimes of bribery and procedural fraud, to the Attorney General’s Office, considering that it had lost jurisdiction. The former president, with a long history of confrontations with the high courts, has alleged that the court violated procedural guarantees, while his detractors have denounced the strategy of his defense lawyers as delaying maneuvers.

A good part of the confused virtual audience to decide the freedom of Uribe, which had begun last Thursday during a marathon 12-hour day, focused on discussing technicalities about the implications of the change in the procedural scheme due to the transit of the file of the Supreme Court to ordinary justice. The representatives of Senator Iván Cepeda, credited as a victim in the case of witness tampering against the former president, had asked to continue under the old law that governs the proceedings in the high court, while Uribe’s attorneys wanted to move to the most recent accusatory criminal system , as indeed it happened.

Behind this convoluted legal debate, with different interpretations, is one of the central points of the case. In addition to the freedom of the ex-president, the justice must determine from what point it will resume the advances of the Supreme Court. In the high court, Uribe had already given an investigation and was formally linked to a criminal investigation, but his lawyers have even argued that the Prosecutor’s Office should restart the investigations from the beginning. The defense would have to make a formal request to annul the proceedings before another judge.