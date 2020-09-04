A Barcelona judge has sentenced the company LSC Barcelona Reporting SL to compensate with 60,000 euros an unfairly dismissed worker. The events happened in early April, in a state of alarm, and the company’s decision It clashed with the decree law that prohibited firing employees for causes related to the health crisis.

The head of the Social Court number 26 of Barcelona has considered in its judgment that the company was aware of being unfair dismissal. In liquidation, you compensated the compensation (just over 4,200 euros) for the short time the plaintiff had been at the firm, as he was hired on October 1, 2019.

“At this point, We must analyze whether the legal compensation that corresponds to the plaintiff can be considered minimally dissuasive for the company. Obvious is the negative answer. To the point that it can be suspected that the company did not bother to state with a minimum of precision the true motivations of the dismissal by having made calculations on the cost of an unfair dismissal “, reads the ruling of the magistrate.

Organizational causes

According to the dismissal letter sent to the applicant, they argued “objective causes of an organizational nature” to justify the termination. Furthermore, the company claimed that these reasons were “unrelated to the health and economic crisis generated by the pandemic “.

Thus, for the judge, the amount paid as compensation “does not have a deterrent effect any, not even covering a monthly payment of the plaintiff’s salary “, and It contravenes Convention No. 158 of the International Labor Organization.

Increase in quantity

After studying the facts, the magistrate ruled that “If the compensation that legally corresponds to a dismissal without cause (in our classification classified as inappropriate) is so meager that does not imply any financial effort for the company, the practical effects are those of a withdrawal, with no other cause than the simple will of the employer “.

Likewise, as an aggravating factor, it takes into consideration that the worker emigrated from Argentina to Barcelona due to the job offer “to see each other a few months later, in the midst of a pandemic, on the street and without even a sufficient contribution to access the contributory unemployment benefit “.