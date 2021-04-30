A Madrid judge will investigate whether Irene Montero allegedly used an advisor to the Ministry of Equality as a nanny for her youngest daughter. The head of the 46th Investigative Court of the capital, Jose María Escribano, has opened preliminary proceedings for an alleged crime of unfair administration both against her and the alleged caregiver, Teresa Arévalo, who must appear on July 14 as a defendant. The instructor, as advanced by ‘El Confidencial’, considers that the facts described in the complaint filed by the former Podemos lawyer, Mónica Carmona, “suggest the possible existence of a criminal offense” if it is proven that Arévalo was paid for her work babysitting with public funds. As it is gauged, Montero can only be summoned by the Supreme Court but will be notified of the procedure.

In his statement before the judge in the ‘Neurona case’, which is investigating the alleged irregular financing of Podemos, Carmona revealed a whole series of alleged illegalities committed in the training led by Pablo Iglesias. Among them, the alleged collection of legal costs by party officials or that Arévalo, paid first by the parliamentary group and now at the Ministry of Equality, was hired for Montero’s “personal services” and to take care of his daughter during the 2019 election campaign.

The one who was responsible for Normative Compliance of Podemos explained that Arévalo accompanied the then candidate and her baby on a trip that took place on October 20 to Alicante to participate in an electoral act. According to Carmona, Montero left the girl in the care of his collaborator while he intervened in it. Other senior members of the formation also traveled on the train who, unlike Arévalo, did intervene or were seen at the rally.

In the same order, the judge also cites as witnesses in this case, for July 19, the manager of Podemos, Rocío Esther Val; the treasurer, Daniel de Frutos, and the head of training security, Víctor Martins. After them, it will be the turn of the former party lawyer.

“Falsehoods”



Podemos sources consider that the procedure is based on “falsehoods” and will be shelved, but they maintain that it will serve to “generate headlines against Podemos four days before voting in an election.” Montero’s chief of staff, Amanda Meyer, assured on her Twitter account that it is a “bad car” and an “impossible crime,” while saying she feels “proud” of the Minister of Equality and her collaborator, which he described as “essential.”

After knowing the judicial decision, the PP requested through its parliamentary spokesman, Cuca Gamarra, the immediate dismissal of Montero. The popular leader used social networks to echo the proceedings that dot the head of Equality, which she referred to as “the communist caste that came to regenerate the institutions.”

A few weeks ago, the main opposition party registered in Congress a request to open a commission to investigate the so-called ‘nanny case’. However, the conservatives have not yet found the necessary support to be able to debate this initiative in the plenary session of the lower house.