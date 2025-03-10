A judge investigates Albiol for revealing in full medical data of a deceased synthes

A judge of Badalona (Barcelona) investigates the mayor of the town, Xavier García Albiol, to reveal during a full medical data of a syntheson who died days after being treated at the Municipal Hospital. As Eldiario.es has learned, the magistrate points, in a car, to which there are “clear indications” of the commission of a crime of discovery and revelation of secrets.

The events date back to July 1. After being questioned by neighborhood entities about the lack of attention to the synthesch, Albiol replied first of all the municipal plenary: “As it went to the Badalona hospital, I have here, not the part, because that is private, but why this person died, and I will read it textually. They have sent it to me from the hospital, huh. ”

In a row, Albiol spread part of the symptoms, the diagnosis, the tests and medical treatment to which the synthesch was subjected to the Badalona hospital. “If you believe that I am violating your privacy, it denounces me,” the mayor launched to the leader of Guanyem Badalona, ​​Dolors Sabater, who had raised his voice in the plenary for the invasion of the privacy of the deceased. The former mayor denounced him and now a judge has opened an investigation to the PP politician.

In its initial resolution on the case, the Badalona magistrate confirms that the partial reading of the medical opinion of the syntheson that Albiol perpetrated in the plenary “includes especially sensitive data”.

The filtration of the sanitary data of the deceased, the judge deepens, “clearly affects the right to privacy of the deceased’s relatives.” The plenary was broadcast live.

V., the homeless neighbor of Badalona deceased, went to the Municipal Hospital of Badalona on May 25, 2024, where he was treated. For several days that the inhabitants of the Canyadó neighborhood had observed a deterioration of their health. The man ended up dying on June 9.

The death of V. caused criticism of the Albiol government by social and neighborhood entities, which have been denouncing the closing of the municipal shelter for home in Badalona for months. A representative of these entities and opposition groups criticized during the plenary municipal policies regarding poor and homeless people.

The tension was increasing, to the point that Albiol took the floor and called the link between the death of the synthesch and the lack of medical care made by the representative of the social entity in his speech.

Launched the reproach, the mayor began to account for the treatment and diagnosis of V. “This,” said Albiol in reference to the health context of V. – The Badalona government has not caused it, and as mayor I will not accept that the City Council is accused of having killed a person. ”

The mayor also prevented the attempt of an ERC councilor for the municipal secretary to pronounce on the legality of revealing medical data in the plenary and added that the Consistory seeks a new space that serves as a “temporary” shelter for homeless.

The opening of this new cause is the fourth judicial process in which Albiol is seen. Of the previous three has been acquitted. It was ex -the case of the case of xenophobic pamphlets, and, more recently, of the accusation of shaking an advisor of the PSC of Badalona and of installing without permission two telephone antennas in municipal land.

The data protection protocol

Apart from granting the status of investigated to Albiol, the judge also ordered the Mossos d’Esquadra on February 27 to go to the Badalona hospital to obtain a copy of the medical report of the deceased after his assistance on May 25.

In addition, the judge officiated the Autonomous Police to obtain the access data of the report from its creation until its dissemination on July 1 in the Plenary by Albiol.

Part of the answer to this question was given by the data protection delegate of the municipal company that manages the hospital to a doctor who is part of her board of directors, who was interested in how medical data from a hospital patient could end up at the mayor’s table.

The data protection head transferred to the doctor “the same information about the case of the patient in question” that, he added, had already previously requested “another member of the Board of Directors”, without specifying who it was. The doctor had specifically asked about the “transfer” of data to Albiol.

“A member of the Board of Directors has the right to access information that affects the entity,” argued the person in charge of data protection to justify the sending of “all the relevant details” on the case of V., since, he added, “the hospital is being questioned.”

According to the same person responsible, “there is no specific protocol for data transfer” between members of Badalona Serveis Assiscial “because the need for this access is clearly justified by the functions and responsibilities” of the members of the Board of Directors “especially in cases that directly affect the reputation and practices of the entity.”