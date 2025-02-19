A judge from Seville opens another investigation to the Andalusian government for the contract to singer José Manuel Soto

The Court of Instruction 10 of Seville has opened an investigation by the Andalusian government contract with singer José Manuel Soto, to which he subsidized his Rocío trail project with two aid of 550,000 euros. The judge who instructs the case, Pilar Ordóñez, has claimed the Board to inform you of the fulfillment and development of the contract.

In a car dated this Friday, advanced by the SER chain and which sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) have informed Efe, the judge asks the Ministry of Tourism and Andalusia External to refer a report on whether It has proceeded to the ex officio review of the contract and, in that case, refer the resolution adopted.

The Sevillian court also demands information on whether the stipulated has been complied with, what amounts were paid, the recipient and what was the enabled budget.

Judicial investigation has its origin in the complaint formalized last week by representatives of Andalusia, in which the contracting bodies of the Board already politicians of the Andalusian government were pointed out as possible responsible. Such a complaint occurred after the Andalusian Office Anti -Fraud urged the Ministry involved to review ex officio the minor contract worth 15,000 euros -iva included- with the singer José Manuel Soto for the creation of the Foundation Senderos del Rocío, in the that appreciated indications of nullity.

After the document of the Anti -Fraud office, the spokeswoman of the Junta de Andalucía, Carolina España, confirmed that the subsidy to the singer’s company would not be renewed.

This is the fourth judicial investigation that splashes the government of Moreno and the Andalusian PP. A judge in Seville and another from Cádiz investigate two complaints from PSOE and we can for the contracts by finger of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) with private clinics. In the first cause, the SAS manager, Valle García, and its two predecessors, for a possible case of prevarication is charged; While the investigation of the Court of Cádiz focuses on the “undue and massive subdivision” of trocced millionaire contracts “in fraud of law”, through an abuse of the figure of the minor contract. The Board has tried to appeal in this case, but the judge has denied it, urging him to clarify his “procedural position”, that is, if he person as an accusation, as part injured or as a defense.

Possible criminal relevance

In the case of José Manuel Soto’s contract with the Government of Moreno, the complaint of the parliamentary group for Andalusia added that the eventual criminal and civil responsibility would have to be set in which the businessman, the company, the entity and its legal representatives could incur beneficiaries of the actions reported.

The facts described in the complaint, according to the left -wing coalition, present “evident indications of criminal conduct” typified in the Criminal Code, for possible prevarication and embezzlement, for a contract “manifestly illegal and arbitrary” before the “obvious lack of technical solvency ”

They also attend, in the opinion of the complainant, indications of commission of a crime of use of functions, since the adjudication of the contract would have done “in a context of undue influence and personal favor.”

José Manuel Soto’s response

Through his social networks, the singer has published a statement entitled ‘El Chiringuito del Soto’ in which he has accused those he calls “spokesmen of the left” of “Spirit Bulos” about him with the intention of defamed him and stain his Name for an alleged favor of favor with illicit enrichment.

“Bad and malicious people who see in me an opportunity to wear the government of the President (Juanma) Moreno, whose support has been basic for this incipient project,” says the artist, who in recent years has disseminated continuous messages of criticism of criticism of criticism of criticism Pedro Sánchez government and leftist formations.

“They say that I am a dangerous fascist and that I have to resort to this type of arguments because I am a failed artist,” says Soto, who lists his explanations along eleven points and clarifies that, after more than 40 years of profession, “Never” has stayed “with a hard one.”

“I do not need to resort to political favors to live or to gain a social prominence that never interested me,” says the artist, who considers that having positioned himself publicly against ‘Sanchismo’ has brought him “problems in the form of vetoes, cancellations and inspections Multiple “of those who do not complain and assume” as part of the game. ”

Soto emphasizes that he has not set up “any beach bar” and that he created a foundation to develop a project that he himself invented, a non -profit entity and with a clear social purpose, on which no “irregularity has been detected.”

He says that what the Anti -Fraud agency found was “a defect of form in a minor contract” that was granted in 2021, before creating the Foundation, for a previous study of the project that was presented and approved by the technicians of the Ministry of the Ministry of Presidency.

“This work was billed through a society that did not have in its corporate purpose the realization of such works, which does not constitute any fraud, but rather a bureaucratic failure that no one noticed at the time,” he says.