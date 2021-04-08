In an unprecedented measure, the federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Juan Pablo Auge resists to comply with the order of the federal criminal cassation chamber and refer the case for alleged macrista illegal espionage to the courts of Comodoro Py.

The Loma magistrate argued that the measure not firm because Cristina Kirchner presented an appeal to the Court to solve the key competition problem for your judicial strategy. Not only do I not send it, but it keeps taking action.

In judicial sources, it was said that It is more of a political resource than a legal one because the Court does not intervene in this type of issue and less when it is not a conviction.

It happens that Kirchnerism threw a play to challenge to the cassation judges Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos, based on official visits they made to former president Mauricio Macri at the Olivos residence or the Casa Rosada. That is why it needs the cause, set up in 2020 from the so-called “Operative Vegetable”, to remain in Lomas de Zamora.

The “Verdura Operation” is called to the cause that the federal judge 1 of Lomas de Zamora, Federico Villena, put together, based on the statement of an accused of drug trafficking called “Verdura” Rodríguez. He declared, aside from his case, that he had been hired by a lawyer from the macrista AFI to take a package of trotyl to an official from Cambiemos and Villena set up a case that, after being challenged, went to Auge.

The defense of Mauricio Macri’s secretary, Darío Nieto, presented Auge with a request to comply with the cassation decision of the end of last month, which both upset Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

“Now he maintains himself in command of the cause and continues to cling to it and advances with measures and diligence in total and open departure from the law“Said Nieto’s defender, Gervasio Caviglione Fraga.

At the end of last March, the Federal Chamber of Cassation signed the ruling that resolved the transfer of the case for the supposed illegal macrista espionage that is processed in the justice of Lomas de Zamora to the federal courts of Comodoro Py. He did so by rejecting extraordinary appeals for the Supreme Court to review the issue.

These are the cases in which the former AFI holders in macrismo, Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, are prosecuted.

For this decision, the case should already be processed in federal court 5 in charge of María Eugenia Capuchetti. Is about events that occurred in the Federal Capital such as the alleged illegal surveillance of the AFI to the Patria Institute and the sending of a package containing trotyl to a former Cambiemos official, among others.

Chamber IV of the Court rejected extraordinary appeals of the lawsuits, among them the former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, against the ruling that last February declared the Buenos Aires federal justice competent in the cases.

“The various arguments of the parties referring to the grounds of the contested ruling are not enough to fully support the claim to obtain access to the Supreme Court’s podium by way of the arbitrary doctrine, but are limited to expressing their Disagreement with the decision, “said judges Mariano Borinsky and Javier Carbajo.

The chambermaid Angela Ledesma – close to the K – voted in a minority in favor of granting Cristina’s appeal.

Look also

Look also

