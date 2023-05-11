The titular judge of the Court of Instruction 9 of Alicante has opened proceedings for an alleged crime of prevarication to investigate whether the councilor for Fiestas and Rural Parties throughout this legislature, Manuel Jiménez, hand-awarded a series of split contracts linked to works carried out in Manuel Giménez Pastor square in La Alcoraya, a rural district of 360 inhabitants located about 15 kilometers from the provincial capital. The magistrate, who has not yet called him to testify as a defendant, has already asked the Alicante City Council for a copy of the processing files of these awards to check if they can constitute a crime, after a complaint filed by the PSOE, which considers that there may be prevarication by division. Jiménez resigned from his position at the end of April and will not be part of the electoral lists of the PP in the May 28 elections.

The contracts analyzed consist of the installation of bio-healthy devices, the drafting of a pergola project, the construction of this same infrastructure and the reform of the stage of the square in the Alicante district. All of them, according to the local newspaper Informationfell on companies related to the environment of the popular mayor, one of the first swords of the municipal government chaired by the mayor Luis Barcala (PP), due to his great popularity among the estates linked to the Bonfire festivals, the main ones in Alicante , of whose manager he was president for seven years, until concurring on the PP lists in the 2019 elections.

In the opinion of the complainants, all the works managed by the Department of Rural Areas should have been part of a single contract, with a joint estimated value of more than 84,000 euros. However, the awards were divided into pieces and the expenses were assumed by the Department of Infrastructures. The rehabilitation of the pergola was assigned for 44,3799 euros and the drafting of its project, for 5,820. The bio-healthy circuit had a price of 47,385 euros and the reform of the square, 27,757.

The judge responsible for the case, María Luisa Carrascosa, is the one who also investigated the division of contracts in the Commerce area during the legislature headed by the socialist Gabriel Echávarri, who was denounced by the PP. In that case, in which the validity of eight contracts was resolved, the Court of Alicante sentenced Echávarri to eight and a half years of disqualification from public office, a sentence that was validated by the Supreme Court after the presentation of different appeals. In the same process, the municipal adviser Pedro de Gea was also convicted of this crime and the then Mayor’s Chief of Staff, Lalo Díez, was acquitted.