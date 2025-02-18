A judge files the case against an ultra of Atlético who insulted a girl who wore a vinicius shirt

The Judge of Instruction number 14 of Madrid has filed the cause that was followed against an ultra of Atlético de Madrid for insulting in September 2023 a girl carrying a shirt of the Real Madrid player Vinicius Júnior. This is stated in a car, to which Europa Press had access, in which the magistrate agrees to dismiss the proceedings as the authorship of the accused in the crime of hate investigated is not proven.

The judge concludes that, “at this procedural moment, there are no sufficient indications to properly justify the perpetration of the crimes for which this cause is followed.” As stated in the car, the viewing of security cameras does not show “any type of aggression, threat, insult or hostile attitude of the investigated towards the complainants.”

The Provincial Brigade of Information of the National Police arrested a 20 -year -old as an alleged perpetrator of the Real Madrid Vinicius Júnior, an 8 -year -old girl, also in black, also available, who was available to attend the Madrid derby in the Metropolitan Civitas.

The ultra of Atlético, identified with a shirt of the Atlético Front – ultra -right -wing – of the rojiblanco team shouted: “Vikings, out! Fucking cute! We are going to kill you if you are not leaving here, bitch daughters! ”

And he hit the adult woman on the arm, who took the little girl trying to protect her from the attack. So much so, that the child suffered a strong anxiety crisis and gave up going to the game.

The facts were serious enough for the Madrid Prosecutor’s Office to open investigation proceedings on this case occurred at the gates of the Madrid stadium, and where LaLiga was personally personally.

Once the previous proceedings have been completed, the judge considers that “the perpetration of the crime does not appear duly justified”, proceeding to dismiss the actions.

The criminal lawyer Juango Ospina and Beatriz Uriarte defended that his client was incorrectly identified, denying that he was the fact that the facts denounced. An affirmation that collided with the recognition wheel practiced where it was positively identified by the complainants, but contradictory with the viewing of the security cameras, where after monitoring it together with hundreds of fans “there is no appreciation of any kind of aggression, threat, threat, insult or hostile attitude of the investigated to the complainants ”, includes the order of previous proceedings.

Atlétic

For the judge, the story of both, complainant and denounced, are “coherent and credible” versions of the facts, although contradictory result with each other. In this sense, the criminal lawyers of the defense have asked to maintain the presumption of innocence of their client by not being able to corroborate by any objective indication the testimony of the complainant.