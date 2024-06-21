The transatlantic United States will be evicted from its mooring in Philadelphia where it has lain in a state of semi-abandonment since 1996. This is what the United States District Court decided, which however rejected Penn Warehousing’s request for a massive rent increase on the dock where the ship is located. In short, the dispute ended in a draw, but now a race against time begins to find a new home for the old liner.

In detail U.S. District Court Judge Anita Brody, ruled that Penn Warehousing could not double docking fees without notice in its attempt to force the former United States Line flagship from Philadelphia’s Pier 82. However, the Court also ordered this symbol of the US merchant marine to vacate its mooring by September 12, 2024. And here the problems arise, given that the unit is unable to move autonomously being reduced to a rusty skeleton. So in addition to finding a new dock, the “SS United States Conservancy”, owner of the ship since 2011, will have to pay the expensive towing costs.

“While the Conservancy was vindicated for not being forced to pay a large sum of back rent to the operator of the United States Pier, the ruling makes clear that this iconic American symbol is in danger,” said Conservancy President Susan Gibbs, grandson of the famous ship designer, William Francis Gibbs. «The judge’s decision gives us a very limited window to find a new home for the United States and raise the resources necessary to move the ship and keep it safe. We must do both to avoid the tragic fate (demolition) that countless advocates around the world have worked for over a decade to avert.”

The rescue attempt

Following the ruling, the organization will launch an urgent campaign to help save the former American flagship. Why invest all this money in recovering an old ship? Why the United States was the last winner of the Nastro Azzurro at the stratospheric speed of 35.59 knots (approx. 66 km/h) on the route to Europe and then also on the reverse route. Her turbines generated a frightening 248,000 horsepower and in sea trials she managed to reach 44 knots which made her an ideal troop transport for the USA during the Cold War period; in fact she was convertible for military purposes with a capacity to accommodate 15,000 soldiers on board. After 1969, when it was withdrawn from service due to competition from air transport, it slowly deteriorated: in 1984 the original furnishings were removed and in 1992 it was towed to Ukraine for the removal of all the asbestos on board . These works have reduced it to an empty box of steel and aluminum and all that remains of its incredible engine system is rotten tubes.

Other liners from the past have been preserved with many difficulties such as Queen Mary in Long Beach, Queen Elizabeth 2 in Dubai and the Rotterdam in the city of the same name. The United States has a long history of preserving the US Navy’s most iconic old ships, the most popular example being the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier in New York. Strange that they couldn’t do the same for the United States. The more time passes, the more difficult and expensive it will be to preserve this 302 meter long passenger ship. It will already be difficult to quickly find another dock on the east coast of the United States to become the next temporary home.