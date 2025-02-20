Gestalt therapy “has no scientific basis,” does not have “official titles” in Spain and depending on its application “works as a destructive sect that has led many people to economic ruin and emotional dependence.”

This is issued by Judge of Instruction number 61 of Plaza de Castilla, in a resolution in which it acquits those responsible for the ‘health without bulos’ website of violating the right to honor of the Spanish Association of Gestalt therapy, who denounced the authors of information published in August 2022. Among them is the psychologist Carlos Sanz Andrea, who expresses in a press release of ‘health without bulos’ that, despite the result of the Sumcence, is finds “very disappointed in the total absence of support from the institutions that must protect evidence -based psychology.” The plaintiffs must pay the process of the process and the published information should not be modified.

The report, entitled ‘The most dangerous withdrawals for health’ collects several practices, such as uterus heal remedy physical or mental discomfort.

“Freedom of information” prevails

In the argumentation of its ruling, the Court ensures that “the general interest of the publication is evident, since it is an issue that concerns public health, as accredited by the high number of documents presented by the defendant.”









The judge supports all information statements within the framework of freedom of expression and confirms that Gestalt can lead to sectarian behaviors. It determines that the expressions used in the report are not injurious, but “criticism based on studies and research and” freedom of information. “

Difference between Gestalt School and Gestalt Therapy

The sentence, against which there is an appeal, also maintains that many Gestalt therapists lack titration in psychology. The sentence also differs between the “Gestalt School”, which “does have a scientific guarantee,” and the “Gestalt Therapy”, which does not have it, as several witnesses of the association itself admitted in the trial. These witnesses recounted the dependency situation to which they were submitted by Gestalt therapists for long periods of time, the isolation of their surroundings they suffered and reprisals in case of breaching their indications.

The authors of the text now endorsed by Justice link Gestalt therapies to “retreats in which, under the pretext of relaxation, stress reduction and the search for the essence itself, activities that invite the ‘integral healing’ are proposed , ‘Increase vibration’, ‘discover the inner child’ or ‘recharge energy’, and that can “end up in the collection of people.”