A California judge authorized Microsoft on Tuesday to close the purchase for 75,000 million dollars (about 68,000 million euros) of the company Activision Blizzard, creator of some of the most popular video games in history, such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft or Candy Crush. The decision clears the way for the merger of both companies, which had aroused suspicion from their competitors and the challenge of the US authorities, who thus receive a major setback.

The operation, the largest in the almost half century of Microsoft’s history, was announced in January 2022, and the deadline of July 18, the deadline for the judge to decide in favor or against, weighed on it. The acquisition had received the blessing with conditions of the European Union in May, but the open dispute in the United Kingdom still remains to be resolved.

The federal judge of the Northern District of California, Jacqueline Scott Corley, had responded to the petition last June from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which requested that precautionary measures be adopted to stop the purchase. After studying whether this harmed competition in the console or cloud gaming market, Corley concluded the opposite: “The evidence suggests that the operation will encourage greater access to call of duty and other Activision content”, he has sentenced.

for the company of software, the acquisition is key in its project to get subscriptions, its great asset in the video game market, through the Game Pass platform. It allows you to play more than 100 titles, on Xbox, on a computer or on a smartphone, for a payment of 10 euros per month. Studio Activision Blizzard’s catalog adds huge appeal to that offering and it was in question whether it would hurt competing console makers Nintendo and PlayStation.

“Microsoft’s purchase of Activision has been described as the largest in the history of technology. It deserves scrutiny. That scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public, and in court to uphold call of duty on PlayStation for 10 years at parity with Xbox. He reached an agreement with Nintendo to bring call of duty to Switch”, writes the judge in the order released today, referring to the crown jewel of the producer, a war video game with more than 125 million users worldwide. “She has also signed several agreements to bring Activision content to various cloud gaming services for the first time.”

The judge adds that her responsibility is “limited” in this case: to decide whether the merger should be halted or terminated while the conflict with the FTC is resolved, which now has to decide whether or not to continue challenging the operation. “The FTC”, considers Corley, “has not demonstrated (…) that this operation will substantially reduce competition in this industry.”

The decision is a setback for the aspirations of the Joe Biden Administration to have the last word in large mergers like this.

Microsoft president, Brad Smith, expressed on Twitter, after learning of the resolution, his “thank you to the San Francisco Court for this quick and thorough decision”, and his hope that “other jurisdictions will continue to work to achieve a suitable ruling”. The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, who testified at the oral hearing of the trial, reacted on the same social network: it has been proven, he said, “that the Activision Blizzard agreement is good for the industry and the FTC’s statements about the Console switching, multi-game and cloud subscription services do not reflect the realities of the gaming market.”

Douglas Farrar, a spokesman for the FTC, said in a statement that the watchdog has not yet decided on its next move, but expressed its determination to “continue our fight to preserve competition and protect consumers.”

