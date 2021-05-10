A man pays with a card, in China. Franko Lee / AFP

The Court of First Instance number 4 of Castellón has submitted a new preliminary ruling to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in which it questions whether the ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court on revolving cards is compatible with European Union Law . Specifically, it asks if Spanish judges can carry out a price control in credit contracts and that it is each judge who arbitrarily sets the margin from which a usurious interest is compatible with the principle of legal certainty.

In its ruling of March 4, 2020, the Spanish Supreme Court declared the usurious nature of a consumer loan with an APR of 26.82%, when compared with the normal interest on money, something higher than 20% per year. The Supreme Court said that normal money interest “is already very high” and that “the higher the index to be taken as a reference, as normal money interest, the less margin there is to increase the price of the credit operation without incur in usury ”, reports Europa Press. The truth is that these cards continue to have an average cost of over 22% per year to date.

Judge Carolina del Carmen Castillo Martínez, of the Court of Castellón, asks if, when the nullity of consumer credit is exercised due to its usurious nature as an action derived from a national provision, it should be understood that “the primacy of the Law does not come into play” of the Union.

Specifically, it asks whether it is contrary to EU law for the national court, in application of a national provision, to carry out a judicial review on the main object of the contract that determines the price or cost of consumer credit. It also asks whether the control by the national court to set the price or cost without a prior national rule that covers it is compatible with Article 120 CJEU in relation to an open market economy and the principle of free contracting of the parties.

Against the ambiguity of the Spanish courts

In a second preliminary ruling, the Castellón judge also raises a reasonable doubt as to whether the Supreme Court’s ruling is contrary to the principle of legal certainty of European law, given that the limitation of the APR that it establishes is “extremely ambiguous or indeterminate” and is having as a consequence that the Spanish courts and tribunals are each arbitrarily establishing the margin that they consider to determine the user character of consumer credit.

As highlighted, the Supreme Court does not set the limit at 20%, but takes that threshold as a reference to make the comparison and qualifies it as “very high” at its own discretion, so it “does not objectively set or determine a limit , but establishes a mere approximate hypothesis ”. The letter of the judge of Castellón then exemplifies that the Hearing of Cantabria agreed to consider an increase of 10% on the index relative to the average rate applied to these operations, the Hearing of Badajoz set this increase at 15%, the Court of First Instance number 13 of Bilbao did not consider a user an APR of 22.95%, the Court of First Instance number 5 of Valdemoro did so with an interest of 24.5% and the Court of First Instance number 1 of A Coruña considered a user a 19.23% interest.

“This judicial context, itself the objective of the existing disparity of criteria, shows that the criterion followed by the Supreme Court to establish the limitation of the APR in these consumer loans, in its judgment 149/2020, violates the principle of security that is essential for the development of an efficient and harmonized internal market for consumer credit ”, the magistrate points out in her brief.

Avoid leaving it to the discretion of each judge

Thus, the second question for a preliminary ruling that it poses to Europe is whether the limitation of the APR that may be imposed on the consumer in a consumer credit contract to fight against usury, declared by the Spanish Supreme Court, is contrary to the principle of legal certainty, ” based on non-objective and precise parameters, but for mere approximate reference, in such a way that it is left to the discretion of each national court to make its specific determination for the resolution of the dispute of which it is aware ”.

The magistrate has requested that her request for a preliminary ruling be processed in an expedited manner, “given the incidence and urgency that said decision presents in the current context of the financial market for consumer credit”, and has suspended the processing of the procedure that has motivated the raising the issue to Europe until it is resolved.

On the other hand, sources from the Financial User Defense Association (Asufin) point out that “if a national law protects more than community law, nothing should be opposed as it is more protective for the consumer.”