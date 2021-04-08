Different credit cards, in one file image. Getty / GETTY Agency

“Does it compensate a consumer to litigate against an entity that performs usurious practices if, finally, even winning the lawsuit, it is necessary to pay the expenses of the process?” This is, in summary, the question that the Las Palmas magistrate Juan Avello has raised this Thursday to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and that has led the judge to paralyze a lawsuit initiated by a consumer against the alleged abuses of a card revolving, a deferred payment credit card with interest higher than 20% considered by the Supreme Court as usurious.

In the case presented by the magistrate to the CJEU, the defendant entity (the issuer of the card) “did not meet the previous requirements of the affected party,” that is, it ignored the complainant when she complained to the company (before going to court ) the return of the money demanded in a usurious manner. On the other hand, once the affected party denounced the situation and the litigation began in the court of first instance, the entity settled the lawsuit through extrajudicial satisfaction, an agreement in which it admits its guilt and that exonerates the company from paying the procedural costs, as stated in article 22 of the Civil Procedure Law. The victim, therefore, must bear both the costs of his lawyer and the attorney.

The judge asks the European court if this Spanish regulation does not represent a “significant obstacle that can dissuade consumers” from going to court to report an abusive contractual clause, as is the case with cards. revolving, a situation that would clash with Directive 93/13 of the European Community, which recognizes the consumer “the right to go to a judge to declare the abusive nature of a contractual clause and to leave it unenforced”.

From Asufin, the association of financial users, they celebrate the action of the magistrate, since they agree that the current system is “too dissuasive”, in the words of its president, Patricia Suárez. “When there is no refund of costs, you dissuade the client from going to court and reward the bank, which is delaying the return of the money,” criticizes the expert. In addition to postponing payment to the affected party, Suárez maintains that companies ignore the client in previous claims to force them to go to trial, because they know that “the vast majority” of those affected will desist from going to court.

This class of cards, which have an equivalent annual rate (APR) higher than 27%, have been declared “usurious” on various occasions by the Supreme Court, the last in March of last year. Then, the high court set 20% interest as the limit from which a usurious credit card is considered, a limit that the Supreme Court considers “already very high.”

However, a recent Asufin barometer reveals that the average annual cost of these cards revolving stood at 22.84% in December 2020, only two hundredths below the rate registered in June of that year, which shows that not only do they continue to exceed the threshold set by the Supreme Court, but that their conditions have not improved since the March ruling.

As a result of the consultation, the Las Palmas magistrate has paralyzed the trial, which will not continue until the community court rules, and “whose decision will have doctrinal consequences of national relevance,” the judicial statement includes. Last week, the CJEU resolved another preliminary inquiry regarding the revolving, when it reasoned that the Community consumer protection directives are not opposed to the national regulations for the protection of usury, so that “the Member States remain competent” to set the maximum admissible cost of the credit or APR amount.