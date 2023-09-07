For the first time, a judge applies the historic law that recognizes the rights and legal personality of the Mar Menor. This was done on August 31 by magistrate Raúl Sánchez Conesa, head of the investigating court number 4 of Cartagena, in an order in which he summons the Committee of Representatives of the lagoon (and other environmental organizations and Administration bodies) to appear in the case that investigates the contamination of mining waste produced by the Jenny pond and the Los Blancos landfill.

“Under the provisions of Law 19/2022 of September 30, in order to safeguard the rights of the Mar Menor that may have been affected by the actions of the investigated parties, offer shares, in accordance with the provisions of the articles 109 and 110 of the LECrim (Criminal Procedure Law) to the entity with legal personality of the Mar Menor, through its Committee of Representatives provided for in article 3 of the aforementioned law, “says the judge in a letter to which he has had access to THE TRUTH.

However, the Committee of Representatives of the Mar Menor will not be able to appear in this case simply because it does not yet exist. The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge released to public information on March 31 the Regulation that develops the Law for the recognition of legal personality to the Mar Menor lagoon, but it has not yet been approved. Minister Teresa Ribera recently promised that the Regulation would be approved in the first council of ministers after the constitution of the new Government, in the event that the Executive branch of the nation continues to be led by the PSOE.

The Commission for the Promotion of the Popular Legislative Initiative (ILP), which collected more than 600,000 signatures so that the Mar Menor would have its own rights thanks to a law that has broken legal molds in Europe, received this court order yesterday with great satisfaction, although also with some surprise. because the Committee of Representatives convened by magistrate Raúl Sánchez Conesa has not yet been formed.

“In any case, it is very important that a judge take the initiative to apply the legal personality law of the Mar Menor, which is the most groundbreaking and modern law in Europe,” Teresa Vicente, professor of Philosophy of Law in the University of Murcia, director of the Chair of Human Rights and Nature of the UMU and main promoter of the ILP.

The Committee of Representatives is one of the three bodies that make up the Tutoría del Mar Menor (the other two are the Monitoring Commission and the Scientific Committee). It will be made up of three representatives from the State Administration, another three from the Autonomous Community and seven members of the ILP Promotion Commission, representing the citizens. The latter will be renewed in two phases (three of them in 2026 and four in 2027).

The Jenny pond, in Llano del Beal (Cartagena), is one of the main sources of pollution in the Sierra Minera. It is located a few meters from some of the houses in this town and is the source of heavy metal contamination of the soil, aquifers and the Mar Menor itself, as well as the particles dispersed by air. The Autonomous Community accepted the transfer of the land for its decontamination in a process that Ecologistas en Acción considers irregular because it understands that the obligation to restore it environmentally corresponds to the owner of the abandoned mining operation, Portmán Golf.

Different reports, including the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona), question the sealing and decontamination work launched by the Autonomous Community and the court number 4 of Cartagena investigates possible irregularities in a case that is now (with the instruction almost finished) has invited the Committee of Representatives of the Mar Menor, ANSE, Greenpeace, SOS Mar Menor and the eight municipalities of the catchment basin (Cartagena, San Javier, Los Alcázares, San Pedro del Pinatar, Fuente Álamo , La Union, Murcia and Torre Pacheco).