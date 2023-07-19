Public act of the Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo, last Sunday. Esteban Biba (EFE)

The candidate of the progressive Seed Movement, Bernardo Arévalo, is advancing towards the runoff for the presidency of Guatemala with the burden of an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office that has promoted the criminalization of former justice operators and journalists, such as the director of the newspaper, José Rubén Zamora, and the former anti-corruption prosecutor Francisco Sandoval. With several investigations still in progress, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to get a minor judge to order the Supreme Electoral Tribunal “urgently” to cancel the legal status of the Seed Movement, a party that proposes to fight corruption and contain the authoritarianism that has deepened during the Government of Alejandro Giammattei. The electoral court has refused to comply with the order, which implies an interference in its functions and is unfeasible with an electoral process underway.

The pressure for the disqualification of the Seed Movement does not cease and this Tuesday Judge Fredy Orellana and the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Rafael Curruchiche have returned to the charge. The judge ordered an investigation against the electoral official who disobeyed the order to cancel the party, considered illegal by most jurists, and it was confirmed that he has issued arrest warrants against two ex-militants of the Seed Movement, Cinthya Rojas and Jaime Gudiel, who allegedly had to do with the irregular adhesions for the formation of the promoter group of the Seed Movement, the criminal case that seeks to overshadow the candidacy of Bernardo Arévalo.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI) also advanced by pressing the Citizen Registry to report whether it complied with the cancellation of the match. The Electoral Tribunal delivered the report and clings to the protection that the Constitutional Chamber granted to the Seed Movement and that protects and guarantees the development of the second electoral round with the already officialized candidates: Sandra Torres, from the National Unity of Hope, and Bernardo Arévalo, from Semilla. And with the electoral runoff underway and scheduled for August 20, the court has already indicated, political parties cannot be cancelled.

Orellana’s initiative to investigate the Registry of Citizens is considered an “abuse of power” by Semilla’s legal team, which challenged the judge for what it considers a lack of impartiality and bad faith. The party, a group of lawyers and the Acción Ciudadana organization have criminally denounced Orellana for issuing resolutions that violate the Constitution, among other crimes, such as prevarication.

The case that the Prosecutor’s Office calls Seed Corruption It arises from the complaint of a citizen regarding the forgery of his signature during the formation of the promoter group of the political party Movimiento Semilla, in which the two ex-militants with an arrest warrant would have to do. In recent weeks, which coincide with Semilla’s advance to the second round, the Prosecutor’s Office in charge of Curruchiche has stepped on the accelerator in the investigations of the complaint that he received in May of last year. The prosecutor has tried to dispel suspicions about the political motivations of the case by assuring that he received an expert report on July 11, one day before the Electoral Tribunal made official the results of the first round of voting, held on June 25.

The participation of Bernardo Arévalo in the second round, scheduled for August 20, is ensured by an injunction that the Constitutional Court has granted to the Seed Movement, but that leaves the way free for criminal prosecution actions that are being carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, which investigates journalists, justice operators and actors uncomfortable for the Government. At his rallies, the 64-year-old sociologist and current Semilla deputy does not shy away from talking about a “fabricated” case and stresses to his supporters that it is “a spurious case.” “They are going to continue to scare us, intimidate us, intimidate us and they are going to use any excuse to try to attack the spring that is advancing like a hurricane!”, the candidate harangued this past Sunday before the crowd in a rural town in the west of the country.

Last week, the Prosecutor’s Office raided the Citizens’ Registry, the agency in charge of the authorization of political groups, and took all the documentation related to the Seed Movement. The operation lasted more than 10 hours and was carried out by agents wearing balaclavas and heavily armed, a display that surprised even the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal. Given the mistrust due to possible alterations in the records, the court went ahead to inform that “it has a backup copy of all the documents that the Prosecutor’s Office took.”

Hit the anti-corruption symbol

Beyond the legal and judicial entanglements, the case fulfills the media function of eroding the image of the leaders of the Movimiento Semilla and questioning the attitude of rejection against corruption that differentiates them from other parties and placed them in the preference of the electorate that voted against the system, analyzes the political scientist Luis Mack. In the votes of June 25, Arévalo reached 12% in the preference of the citizens, compared to 15% of his contender Sandra Torres. 17% of the 5.5 million citizens who went to the polls opted for the null vote.

The Public Ministry has released two recordings in which Curruchiche talks about the Seed Corruption case that arises from the complaint of a citizen whose signature was forged during the formation of the promoter group of the Seed Movement. That group should gather more than 23,000 adhesions. In neither of the two videos produced by the prosecutor Curruchiche does he offer details about the denounced fact, he does not specify who forged the signature or under what circumstances.

In his videos, Curruchiche assures that nine other people would have had their signature forged, but he does not have the handwriting analysis to confirm it. The prosecutor also presents errors in two sympathizers’ adhesion forms – a tiny sample if one takes into account that the party must have submitted around 2,000 forms – and ensures that there are anomalies in more than 5,000 signatures. The scientific analyzes or other means that confirm his accusations “are pending,” says Curruchiche.

The national prosecutor of Movimiento Semilla, Juan Guerrero, points to bad faith on the part of Curruchiche when he warns that the adhesion sheets that he questions in his recordings have already been evaluated and rejected by the Citizens’ Registry, that is, they were not taken into account in the procedures for the authorization of the party. That is to say, that Curruchiche is trying to take a matter that has already been resolved administratively to the criminal level, he maintains, but that it is convenient to anticipate now that Semilla stands as the anti-system option. “It is a revenge of the apparatuses external to the Public Ministry that did not see Semilla coming,” Guerrero affirms to EL PAÍS.

Curruchiche assures that Semilla paid 7 quetzales (0.90 dollars) for each signature, some 5,000 forged, according to the still unconfirmed tax theory, and that is why he is conducting his investigation under the crime of money laundering. If it were not for that suspicion of money laundering, the case would have to be handled by another Prosecutor’s Office.

Bad faith is also evident, according to Guerrero, because the Semilla leadership found out about the falsification of a citizen’s signature and therefore reported the situation to the Public Ministry, but now they are the ones who are under scrutiny. Regarding the alleged payment for signatures, Guerrero clarifies that it is about the contracts with two agents to collect adhesions, who were paid for each valid signature. And those contracts already have the Public Ministry, he assures him.

The diversion of power

The circumstances in which the process against the Seed Movement is activated show that it is a classic case of “deviation of power”, internationalist lawyer Cristian González told EL PAÍS. His approach is based on the fact that the actors in power find articles to cite or a criminal offense to apply to conceal arbitrary motivations or purposes. The purpose is to annul the party and wear down the public image of its candidates, according to several analysts, as well as to confuse the population until they opt for indifference.

In it Seed case, The Prosecutor’s Office has indicated that the cancellation of the party was not requested, but “a precautionary measure to cancel the legal status” of the formation, applying the law against organized crime and not the special and constitutional regulations that regulate everything related to political organizations.

The usual strategy of the actors who divert power is to confuse the population with supposed evidence that illegal actions exist, as González observes in the case against Semilla, but the selectivity of the criminal prosecution is not explained, nor is it possible to explain why the actions are carried out at a certain moment, that is, why one of the 30 parties in Guatemala is being audited and right at the gates of the ballot.

The criminal advance against Semilla delves into a strategy of suppressing candidates and ensuring that the population has no alternative but to vote for options related to the corporation in power. Three presidential candidates were left out of contention due to judicial decisions, in the most watched and fragile process of the democratic era in Guatemala. Analyst Marco Canteo maintains that it seeks to “nullify any possibility of change, no matter how small.” The actions are similar to the dynamics of the hammer game, which goes from hitting heads as they stand out, as Semilla did in the June 25 elections.