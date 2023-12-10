Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of the United Arab Emirates Independent Accelerators for Climate Change, affirmed that “it is the duty of all of us to work to build a better future for future generations, as confronting the phenomenon of climate change has become an urgent necessity today more than ever before.” ».

She added, on the sidelines of the opening of the interactive exhibition “Wonders of the Wind,” in the Blue Zone of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), “I hope that this exhibition will encourage everyone, especially young people, to think, participate, and cooperate together to find innovative solutions to the climate crisis.”

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, and Scott Strazyk, CEO of General Electric Vernova, opened the “Wind Wonders: Strengthening Efforts to Triple Renewable Energy Capabilities by 2030” exhibition, the idea of ​​which was inspired by the global call to double power generation capabilities. renewable; It includes unique artworks from around the world, educational presentations about renewable energy, and information about many advanced sustainability solutions, in addition to an immersive virtual reality experience that transports the visitor to the high seas to feel the power of offshore wind.

The exhibition also gives visitors the opportunity to share their ideas and opinions on how to triple renewable energy production by 2030.

For his part, Scott Strazyk said, “Wind Wonders aims to attract the interest of visitors to the global conference and inspire them by showcasing the latest innovations in the field of wind technologies. Especially since wind energy is an important part of the energy mix in our journey towards achieving climate neutrality, and our company is committed to investing more to move forward in developing this sector.”

The campaign to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 – led by the Belgium-based Global Renewables Alliance – was inspired by the International Renewable Energy Agency's Global Energy Transitions Outlook 2023 report. This initiative is a call to action from companies and organizations around the world, and calls for tripling global renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by 2030, and doubling rates of energy efficiency improvement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Among the most prominent exhibits in “Wonders of the Wind” is a unique work presented by eight artists from different countries around the world. It is linked to the themes of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) of diversity, energy, food, health, nature, trade, transportation, and water, in addition to common humanity and the energy needed to move forward in developing all of these sectors.

Solutions for the future

The exhibition includes industry-leading wind energy solutions, including: the 100% recyclable wind turbine blade in the “Zebra” project. The “Zebra” blade is made of high-performance resin and glass, and this blade can be recycled by crushing the resin and recycling it. Then separate the glass fibers.

As for the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine, it is the first certified offshore wind turbine with a capacity of 14.7 MW, and aims to provide offshore wind energy at a competitive cost. A single revolution of these turbine blades can supply an entire UK home with electricity for two days, saving up to 53,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.