the extraordinary Hong Kong rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer, model and former fencer Jackson Wangone of the members of the K-Pop boy band GOT7will be part of the line up of the Coachella Festival 2023, which will take place on April 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 in the Coachella Valley, located in Indio, California, United States. Through his social networks, the young interpreter expressed his feelings about this great personal and professional achievement, as well as his immense gratitude to the record company 88rising.

Jackson Wang will be on Sunday April 16 and 23 in the acclaimed Coachella Music and Arts Festival. According to the 28-year-old singer, he expressed that with his second solo album, “Magic Man”, he was able to find his own sound, after having felt lost. “It’s really been a journey to find my own sound/taste/me for a long time, I was lost for a long time until the album making process. For the first time, I felt not packaged, not polished, not perfectly commercialized, it was completely me being me”.

GOT7 member remembers the first time he visited the offices of 88rising, American record label founded by Sean Miyashiro. With the producers of said record company, he was talking about crazy ideas and throwing thoughts“and for the first time, I felt that someone believed in the potential of my art.”

jackson wang he noted that 88rising was willing to take the time to explore “and find my magic with me,” guiding him mentally and physically, “and most importantly, they really care about me as a person.” After starting to work with the record label, The way he sees himself, how he feels and interacts with music, creativity, art and also in life has changed a lot..

“This journey is what I cherish the most and this process of constantly finding my true self, is something I am lucky to have. Thank you for being there for me, then, now and in the future. It’s love, that’s what which is a family to me, this is my family, 88rising”.

Jackson Wang released his album in September last year “Magic Man”; specialized critics congratulated them for vocal experimentation and his new sound. In an interview for Rolling Stone India magazine, he stated that, in his opinion, a “magical man” is the ultimate way of fighting against everything. “Your loneliness, your sadness, your obstacles, you just have to fight it and be you, and then you are the ‘magic man.’ The message is that everyone goes through things, everyone has their own problems, sometimes it’s okay to say that you’re not okay, and you can work it out, you can conquer it, you can be the ‘magic man’, you’ll be that ultimate form of yourself.”